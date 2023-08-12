44CUP Cowes World Championship – Charisma surges up the leaderboard

With a near perfect 2-1-1 scoreline Saturday, Nico Poons’ Charisma has surged up the leaderboard.

Now five points ahead of Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika and another two ahead of 2019/21 World Champions Team Aqua of Chris Bake.

To stay on schedule, with near gale force winds forecast for the afternoon, racing on the penultimate day of their World Championship was brought forward by two hours with a first warning signal at 09:30.



A 4-3-2 restored day one leader Team Aqua to the podium, with Hugues Lepic’s Aleph Racing a point from the podium.

Igor Lah’s Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 has been uncharacteristically light on top placed finishes this regatta and posted a 3-5-3 today, leaving her fifth.

Charisma’s Chris Hosking concluded: “It is never over until it is over in this class. There are too many good boats here and good people to go resting on your laurels, based on what happened yesterday.”

2023 44Cup Cowes – After 10 races (9 entries)

1. 🇲🇨 Charisma, Nico Poons – 4 2 2 4 8 2 6 2 1 1 – 32

2. 🇲🇨 Team Nika, Vladimir Prosikhin – 7 3 1 2 4 5 5 1 4 5 – 37

3. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua, Chris Bake – 1 1 4 8 1 7 8 4 3 2 – 39

4. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing, Hugues Lepic – 2 5 6 3 2 6 1 7 2 4 (2) – 40

5. 🇸🇮 Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860, Igor Lah – 6 7 7 5 5 3 3 3 5 3 – 47

6. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing, John Bassadone – 3 4 5 7 7 1 7 5 6 8 – 53

7. 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team, Christian Zuerrer – 5 6 3 6 6 4 2 8 7 6 – 53

8. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing, Torbjorn Tornqvist – 8 9 8 1 3 8 4 6 8 7 – 62

9. 🇬🇧 Bullet, Louise Morton – 9 8 9 9 9 9 10DNF 9 9 10DNF – 91