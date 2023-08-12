2023 World Championships – Tough conditions on Day 2

Second day racing for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and the 470 Olympic classes at the 2023 World Championships at The Hague, Holland.

In the men’s 49er Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (NED) move into first place overall in very tough conditions.

The pair were second in the first race of day two, and then won the remaining two races as the breeze built to the edge of sailability.

Lukasz Przybytek and Jacek Piaseck (POL) also improved, now second, and third are Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela (CRO)

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (2, 5, 8) move up into 9th. While Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (6, 6, 10) slip to 18th.

In the women’s 49erFX , the Swedes Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler have now taken a six-point lead through six races. While Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts (BEL) and Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine (AUS), are tied on 12 pts in second.

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey of Britain (10, -11, 2 ) were up and down, finishing the day in eighth.

Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (-2, 1,1) are still in complete control of the Nacra 17 even if they were beaten for the first time in the competition.

Leading by 2 pts from Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (2,1,2) of Germany in second and Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3, 3, 1) in third.

And in the mixed 470, Japan’s Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (1, 6) continue to lead the way with a 5 pt lead from Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (SWE).

In third place are Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort (1, 5) of Germany tied on 15 pts with Tetsuya Isozaki Yurie Seki (-12, 1) of Japan on 15 pts.

Best placed British crew are Charlotte Leigh and Ryan Orr (6, 13) in 11th, but it seems Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube liked the conditions, with a 6 and 2 placed 24th.

Day 2 – 2023 World Championships – Leaders and GBR:



49er Men- Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (83 entries)

1st NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken 1 4 -5 2 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd POL Lukasz Przybytek and Jacek Piasecki -17 1 3 4 4 2 – – 14 pts

3rd CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 4 2 2 -7 4 7 – – 19 pts

Best GBR:

9th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 3 -8 7 2 5 8 – – 25 pts

49erFX Women- Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (59 entries)

1st SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler 2 -3 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts 2 2 1 -12 6 1 – – 12 pts

3rd AUS Olivia Price andEvie Haseldine 1 4 2 3 2 -5 – – 12 pts

Best GBR:

8th GBR Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 9 2 3 10 -11 2 – – 26 pts

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 1 1 -2 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (8) STP 1 1 2 1 2 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet -3 2 2 3 3 1 – – 11 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (64 entries)

1st JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 4 1 -6 – – 6 pts

2nd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson -11 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

3rd GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort -18 9 1 5 – – 15 pts

Best GBR:

12th GBR Charlotte Leigh and Ryan Orr -26 1 6 14 – – 21 pts