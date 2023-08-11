RS200 Nationals – Holman and Crossley 2023 Champions

The Noble Marine Rooster RS200 National Championship finished as it started . . . with Arran Holman and James Crossley of the Hollowell SC top of the leaderboard.

Holman and Crossley opened the championship with back-to-back wins, and despite the best efforts of second placed Ian Martin and Emma Clarke of Burghfield, and third placed Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen of Parkstone, were able to skip the final race with the Title secure.

Holman and Crossley won the first race of the day, then took second behind Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas (4, 1, 3) which was enough for them to take the championship, leaving Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme (9, 3, 1) to claim the final race to finish sixth overall.

The championship prizegiving was held on the green at the East Lothian Yacht Club overlooking Bass Rock.

RS200 2023 UK National Championships – Final Leaders after 10 races (96 entries)

1st 1676 Arran Holman and James Crossley Hollowell SC – – 17 pts

2nd 1702 Ian Martin and Emma Clarke Burghfield SC – – 22 pts

3rd 1700 Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen Parkstone YC – – 28 pts

4th 1739 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark East Lothian YC – – 40 pts

5th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett Hayling Island SC – – 60 pts

6th 1667 Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme Hayling Island SC – – 61 pts

7th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden OSC/RTYC – – 71 pts

8th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main Hayling Island SC – – 76 pts

9th 1621 Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill Restronguet SC – – 87 pts

10th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth SC – – 88 pts

11th 1632 Robbie Burns and Vicki Simpson Largs SC – – 97 pts

12th 1738 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC – – 112 pts

13th 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew QMSC – – 112 pts

14th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas RNSA – – 113 pts

15th 1729 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker Hayling Island SC – – 113 pts

16th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren Hayling Island SC – – 117 pts

17th 1078 Merrick Stanley and Victoria Upton Warsash SC – – 147 pts

18th 1549 Roo Purves and Rachel Scarfe East Lothian YC – – 149 pts

19th 1740 Mark Oakey and Jess Smith Cardiff Bay YC – – 152 pts

20th 1421 M.J. Gifford and Rory Gifford Waldringfield SC – – 161 pts

Full results available here

Other winners:

Jon Lewis Trophy – Alex Colquit & Zoe Nieveen

Fernhurst Books Endeavour Prize – Will Hopes & Emma Bennett

Buddy Team – Tom Goodey & Richard Thomas / Ewan Wilson & Morven Wood/ Oliver Jagger & Freddie Scott

Top University – Strathclyde

Top Club – Hayling Island Sailing Club

1st All Lady Team – Jocelyn & Emily Hill

1st Lady Helm – Anna Sturrock

1st Junior Helm – Roo Pervis

1st Youth Helm & Youth Boat – Jamie Harris & Ellen Main

1st Junior Boat – Callum Mason & Ben Hay

1st Family – M.J. & Rory Gifford

1st We are Family – James & Jess Hammett

1st Loving Cup – Brendan Lynch & Ellen Clark

1st Bronze – Adam & Martin Catlow

1st Silver – Mark Oakey & Jess Smith

1st Grand Master – Steve Cockerill

1st Master – Robbie Burns