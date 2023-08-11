RS200 Nationals – Holman and Crossley 2023 Champions

The Noble Marine Rooster RS200 National Championship finished as it started . . . with Arran Holman and James Crossley of the Hollowell SC top of the leaderboard.
Holman and Crossley opened the championship with back-to-back wins, and despite the best efforts of second placed Ian Martin and Emma Clarke of Burghfield, and third placed Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen of Parkstone, were able to skip the final race with the Title secure.
Holman and Crossley won the first race of the day, then took second behind Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas (4, 1, 3) which was enough for them to take the championship, leaving Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme (9, 3, 1) to claim the final race to finish sixth overall.
The championship prizegiving was held on the green at the East Lothian Yacht Club overlooking Bass Rock.
RS200 2023 UK National Championships – Final Leaders after 10 races (96 entries)
1st 1676 Arran Holman and James Crossley Hollowell SC – – 17 pts
2nd 1702 Ian Martin and Emma Clarke Burghfield SC – – 22 pts
3rd 1700 Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen Parkstone YC – – 28 pts
4th 1739 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark East Lothian YC – – 40 pts
5th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett Hayling Island SC – – 60 pts
6th 1667 Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme Hayling Island SC – – 61 pts
7th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden OSC/RTYC – – 71 pts
8th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main Hayling Island SC – – 76 pts
9th 1621 Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill Restronguet SC – – 87 pts
10th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth SC – – 88 pts
11th 1632 Robbie Burns and Vicki Simpson Largs SC – – 97 pts
12th 1738 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC – – 112 pts
13th 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew QMSC – – 112 pts
14th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas RNSA – – 113 pts
15th 1729 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker Hayling Island SC – – 113 pts
16th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren Hayling Island SC – – 117 pts
17th 1078 Merrick Stanley and Victoria Upton Warsash SC – – 147 pts
18th 1549 Roo Purves and Rachel Scarfe East Lothian YC – – 149 pts
19th 1740 Mark Oakey and Jess Smith Cardiff Bay YC – – 152 pts
20th 1421 M.J. Gifford and Rory Gifford Waldringfield SC – – 161 pts
Other winners:
Jon Lewis Trophy – Alex Colquit & Zoe Nieveen
Fernhurst Books Endeavour Prize – Will Hopes & Emma Bennett
Buddy Team – Tom Goodey & Richard Thomas / Ewan Wilson & Morven Wood/ Oliver Jagger & Freddie Scott
Top University – Strathclyde
Top Club – Hayling Island Sailing Club
1st All Lady Team – Jocelyn & Emily Hill
1st Lady Helm – Anna Sturrock
1st Junior Helm – Roo Pervis
1st Youth Helm & Youth Boat – Jamie Harris & Ellen Main
1st Junior Boat – Callum Mason & Ben Hay
1st Family – M.J. & Rory Gifford
1st We are Family – James & Jess Hammett
1st Loving Cup – Brendan Lynch & Ellen Clark
1st Bronze – Adam & Martin Catlow
1st Silver – Mark Oakey & Jess Smith
1st Grand Master – Steve Cockerill
1st Master – Robbie Burns