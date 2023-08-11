2023 World Championships – Day 1 for 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and the 470

First day racing for the Olympic classes at the 2023 World Championships at The Hague, Holland.

Classes racing were the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and the 470, plus the para classes, the Hansa 303, the 2.4 Norlin OD and the RS Venture Keel racing on the Braassemermeer.

In the men’s 49er Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain got off to a strong start with wins in the first two races, followed by a fifth in the blue fleet that puts the Spaniards in a good position.

They are tied at the top of the table with the USA’s Nevin Snow and Mac Agnese, who finished 18th in their first heat but bounced back well with two wins to match Botin and Trittel on the leaderboard.

Best for Britain were Nick Robins and Alexander Hughes (2, 5, 19) who are in 10th place overall, with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (3, 8, 7) in 14th.

In the women’s 49erFX, Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts (BEL) lead tied with Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (SWE) and Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine (AUS) all on 3 pts.

Reigning world champions Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz were happy just to make it onto the water after a recent training injury threatened their participation in the regatta. With Duetz wearing a knee brace they are 12th overall.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (9, 2, 3) started well and are 4th overall.

In the Nacra 17 Olympic champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti used day one in the Netherlands as the chance to underline their status as the pair to beat however, winning all three races in the yellow fleet.

They lead overall tied with the German duo Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer.

In third place are John Gimson and Anna Burnet, the British Olympic silver medallists and 2020 and 2021 world champions, who also enjoyed a strong start, with a pair of second place finishes behind Tita and Banti.

There was Asian dominance in the Mixed 470, with Japanese and Chinese crews sharing the top four spots

Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (JPN) lead the way on five point. with second Wenju Dong and Jingsa Wang (CHN).

Best Brits were Charlotte Leigh and Ryan Orr who won their second race but finished the day in 26th.

Day 1 2023 World Championships – Leaders and GBR:



49er Men- Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (83 entries)

1st USA 31 Nevin SNOW and Maximiliano AGNESE 18 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN le CHEVER and Florian TRITTEL JOHANNES 1 1 5 – – 2 pts

3rd CHN 616 Xin WANG and Tianyu QI 7 3 1 – – 4 pts

Best GBR:

10th GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Alexander HUGHES with 7 pts

49erFX Women- Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (59 entries)

1st BEL 10 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 2 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd SWE 2 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 2 3 1 – – 3 pts

3rd AUS 44 Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE 1 4 2 – – 3 pts

4th GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 9 2 3 – – 5 pts

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER (STP) 1 1 – – 2 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 2 2 – – 4 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 2 races (64 entries)

1st JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd CHN Wenju Dong and Jingsa Wang 2 6 – – 8 pts

3rd CHN Ming Xu and Yahan Tu 10 1 – – 11 pts

Best GBR:

26th GBR Charlotte Leigh and Ryan Orr 26 1 – – 27 pts