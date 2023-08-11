RS200 Nationals – Day 4 fails to provide answers to the podium question

Just one race on the peultimate day of the RS200 UK National Championships, won by Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden.

Second place went to Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark, and third to Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill.

In the championship stakes, Arran Holman and James Crossley keep their lead with 14 pts after a tacking battle with second placed Ian Martin and Emma Clarke, which resulted a meeting in the protest room later.

The protest was dismissed and the results stand, with Martin and Clarke second on 16 pts and in third Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen with 17 pts.

Following another brief postponement the decision was made to send the fleet were sent home, with three races now scheduled for the final day.

With three races and another discard in the offing the leading places can still change dramatically.

RS200 2023 UK National Championships – Day 4 after 7 races

