Hornet National Championship 2023 at Mumbles Yacht Club

Terry Curtis and Gavin Poulloin lead the 2023 Hornet National Championship, hosted by at Mumbles Yacht Club.

Curtis and Poulloin won the two opening races on Thurday, with Nigel Skudder and Keith Hills taking second in both races and thus second overall.

In third are defending champions Mike Mcnamara and Harry Chatterton, taking third in both races, ahead of Richard Garry and Sam Woolner with double fourth places.

Behind the consistant scoring leading group are Tim Coombe and James Beer in fifth with a 6 and 5, and Jo Powell and Richard Roberts sixth with a 5 and 7.

With all to play for and the most consistent results in the top 4 for many years, bring on some breeze Friday!

2023 Hornet National Championship – After 2 races (19 entries)

1st 2093 Terry Curtis and Gavin Poulloin – Weymouth SC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 2160 Nigel Skudder and Keith Hills – Starcross YC 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 2109 Michael Mcnamara and Harry Chatterton – GCYC 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th 2154 Richard Garry and Sam Woolner – Starcross YC 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th 2077 Tim Coombe and James Beer – Starcross YC 6 5 – – 11 pts

6th 2115 Jo Powell and Richard Roberts – PDSC 5 7 – – 12 pts

7th 2157 Alistair Mclaughlin and Mark Taylor – Port Dinorwic SC 7 6 – – 13 pts

8th 2163 Tom Guy and Benj Guy – Netley SC 10 8 – – 18 pts

9th 2190 Thomas Broatch and Ancel Davison – QMSC 8 11 – – 19 pts

10th 2150 TBA and Also TBA – TBA 12 9 – – 21 pts

11th 2080 Dave Wood and Steve Cooke – Minnis Bay SC 9 12 – – 21 pts

12th 2178 A N Other and Alex Rogers – PDSC 11 10 – – 21 pts

13th 2142 Eric Styles and Catherine Westbrook – Downs SC 13 13 – – 26 pts

14th 2168 TBA and Also TBA – TBA 14 14 – – 28 pts

15th TBC John Jones and Tomos Jones – PDSC 20.0 DNC 20.0 DNC – – 40 pts

15th 2192 Eric Marchbanks and TBA – PDSC 20.0 RET 20.0 DNC – – 40 pts

15th 2058 Roger Kelleway and Jamie Kelleway – Hayling Island SC 20.0 DNC 20.0 DNC – – 40 pts

15th 2147 Emma Stevenson and Tim Bowden – Weymouth 20.0 DNC 20.0 DNC – – 40 pts

15th TBC Luke and Obi – Weston SC 20.0 DNC 20.0 DNC – – 40 pts