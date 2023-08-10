Team Aqua make strong start at 44CUP Cowes World Championship

With two wins from three races, Chris Bake’s Team Aqua has taken an early lead after day one of the 2023 44Cup Cowes, the World Championship for the high performance owner driver one designs.

Team Aqua ended up two points ahead of Nico Poons’ Charisma, ever consistent with their 4-2-2 scoreline.

Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika got off to a slow start (7, 3, 1) but after winning the final race ended the day third overall, three points behind Charisma

In the opener after a pin end start Blake squeaked ahead of defending 44Cup Cowes Champions Hugues Lepic’s Aleph Racing coming into the top mark.

Lepic held on to second but then received two penalty points for a start line collision.

In the second race Team Aqua started close to the committee boat and was one of the first to tack on to port, nosing ahead of the group on the Isle of Wight side of the course.

By the top mark she was comfortably leading Nico Poons’ 2023 44Cup leaders on Charisma and hung on from there.

For the final race, it was clearly paying to go right for maximum tidal boost up the beat and left to keep out of the tide on the runs. Team Nika won the boat end start and then went right of the fleet, for a straight forward win.

Racing is set to continue Friday with a first warning signal once again at 11:30.

Team Aqua’s owner, Chris Bake is hosting the 44Cup Cowes World Championship via his club, the Royal Yacht Squadron

2023 44Cup Cowes – After 3 races (9entries)

1st 🇬🇧 Team Aqua, Chris Bake – 1 1 4 – 6 pts

2nd 🇲🇨 Charisma, Nico Poons – 4 2 2 – 8 pts

3rd 🇲🇨 Team Nika, Vladimir Prosikhin – 7 3 1 – 11 pts

4th 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing, John Bassadone – 3 4 5 – 12 pts

5th 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team, Christian Zuerrer – 5 6 3 – 14 pts

6th 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing, Hugues Lepic – 2 5 6 (2) – 15 pts

7th 🇸🇮 Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860, Igor Lah – 6 7 7 – 20 pts

8th 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing, Torbjorn Tornqvist – 8 9 8 – 25 pts

9th 🇬🇧 Bullet, Louise Morton – 9 8 9 – 26 pts

44CUP Overall Ranking 2023 – After two Events

1. 🇲🇨 Charisma – 2 1 – 3 pts

2. 🇸🇮 Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 – 1 5 – 6 pts

3. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing – 4 2 – 6 pts

4. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 3 3 – 6 pts

5. 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 5 4 – 9 pts

6. 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team – 8 6 – 14 pts

7. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing – 6 8 – 14 pts

8. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua – 7 7 -14 pts