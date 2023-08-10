Artemis Technologies launch 100% electric luxury water taxi, the Artemis EF-12 Escape

Artemis Technologies, a leading sustainable maritime technology company, and the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) have announced their partnership.

Recognising the potential of merging luxury travel and trailblazing maritime technology, Artemis Technologies has joined forces with the prestigious ILHA, a leading global association dedicated to promoting and enhancing the luxury hotel experience.

The partnership comes as the sustainable maritime transport company recently launched a 100% electric luxury water taxi, the Artemis EF-12 Escape.

Developed exclusively for the luxury travel market, the Artemis EF-12 Escape combines an unforgettable guest experience with the green technology of the Company’s patented Artemis eFoiler® system.

This unique technology, combined with the luxury amenities and silent operation delivers a truly first-in-class experience.

Guests onboard the Artemis EF-12 Escape can enjoy a smooth, comfortable journey as the Artemis eFoiler®’s market-leading autonomous flight control system guides the vessel above the waves.

Producing zero emissions in operation and generating minimal wake, the Artemis EF-12 Escape allows resorts to minimise their carbon footprint and ensure optimal protection for the environment.

By integrating this revolutionary maritime offering into their portfolio, hotel and resort owners can provide their esteemed guests with an unforgettable and transformative experience while helping to reach their sustainability aspirations.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies, stated:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the International Luxury Hotel Association. This unites our expertise in sustainable maritime technology with ILHA’s esteemed reputation within the luxury hotel industry.”

“Together, we will work together to provide an unparalleled guest experience and support resorts’ ambitions to drastically reduce their carbon footprint.”

