RS200 Nationals – Day 3 Rich get Richer

The rich got richer at Day 3 of the RS200 UK National Championships

Ian Martin and Emma Clarke won the first race, Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen won the second while event leaders Arran Holman and James Crossley had to make-do with a 2 and 4, just enough to keep their lead.



Holman and Crossley lead with 10 pts, second are Whaley and Glen (-6, 1) tied on 11 pts with Martin and Clarke.

The leaders have effectivley closed the door with a 15 pt gap back to Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark (-13, 7) in fourth with 26 pts.

Fifth are James and Jess Hammett (5, 9) with 31 pts and sixth Jamie Harris and Ellen Main (4, 5) on 39 pts.

Third place in both races came from down the fleet, Scott Wallis and Emma Baker in the first race, and Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill in the second.

The podium trio have made the break and there are now two more days for them to settle the title between them, with every race criticle.