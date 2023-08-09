2023 Allianz Sailing World Championships will deliver medals and much more

The Hague is a hive of activity as around 1200 of the world’s best sailors get ready to take to the water for the first race at the 2023 Allianz Sailing World Championships.

Sailors from around the world will compete for the prize of world champion in all ten Olympic events, and for the first time in Sailing World Championship history – three Para Sailing classes are also featured – the Hansa 303, 2.4mR and RS Venture classes will all compete for world titles.

Britain has 40+ Sailing Team and Sailing Squad crews racing accross the ten events, plus three entries in the Para events.

The Sailing World Championships are typically held every four years and serve as the primary qualification event for the upcoming Olympic Games – Paris 2024.

There are 107 spots on offer across all events with many sailors looking to secure their place at Paris 2024 at the first opportunity.

Further qualification events will be held around the world in the run up to the Games to ensure sailors from every region have the chance to make it to the Olympics.

After dazzling as hosts of the 2022 Youth World Sailing Championships, The Hague has once again fully embraced the sport and transformed the city into a Festival at Sea.

There will be activities on the beach and at the harbour for the duration of the event, with the opportunity to try new watersports.

Including Kitesurfing, SeaHiking – also knows as free running on water – Stand Up Paddle Boarding, Para Rowing, and much more.

Audiences around the world can follow the action on the World Sailing YouTube Channel, the Olympic Channel, and broadcasters on every continent. Check local listings for more information. Race tracking will also be provided by SAP Sailing Analytics.

