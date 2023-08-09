RS200 Nationals – Whaley and Glen claim Day 2

Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen of Parkstone YC move to within a point of leaders Arran Holman and James Crossley on day 2 of the RS200 UK National Championships.

Whaley and Glen won both races with Holman and Crossley in hot pursuit, a 4th (discraded) and a second maintaining their overall lead on four points.

Ian Martin and Emma Clarke(-6, 3) slip to third with 8 pts and local pair Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark (2, -9) are now fourth with 10 pts.

James and Jess Hammett (7, 6) move up into fifth, but biggest movers were Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden (3, 4) who were able to drop their DNF from day 1, and are now sixth with 20 pts.

