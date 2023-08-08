RORC Channel Race – Penultimate race of the RORC Season’s Points Championship

Starting on Saturday 12 August, The RORC Channel Race is the penultimate race of the RORC Season’s Points Championship.

While the fleet will be small in comparison to the world record entry for the Rolex Fastnet Race, competition will be fierce for scoring points towards the largest racing series in the world of offshore racing.

Once weather forecasts have been analysed, the RORC Race Team will set a course starting to the west from the Royal Yacht Squadron Line of approximately 120nm.

Spectators can watch the start from Cowes Parade and along the shore of the Western Solent.

Over a hundred sailors will be competing in the RORC Channel Race which is well short of the 3000 which competed in the Rolex Fastnet Race, but it is encouraging to see that over 40% of the Channel Race sailors are under 40 years old and a quarter are women in the 18-25 age bracket.

Channel Race Trophies and Medallions will be presented on Saturday 2 September at the RORC Cowes Clubhouse.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Channel Race is the 14th race of the RORC Season’s Points Championship, the largest racing series in the world of offshore racing.

