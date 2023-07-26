Max Klink’s Botin 52 Caro overall winner of the Rolex Fastnet Race

Max Klink’s Botin 52 Caro has been crowned overall winner of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

After being confirmed as winner of IRC Zero Tuesday, no other boat still racing on the 695 nautical mile course can catch the Swiss boat for overall honours in the 50th edition of the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s offshore classic.

Klink used to race a 65-footer but is very happy to have taken a step down in the size range, and arguably a step up in the level of competition.



“This is a legendary group of sailors who I have been fortunate to sail with for a few years now,” said the Swiss owner, “but when we set out on this race I never expected that we could win. It’s a dream come true, and all the more special that this is the 50th edition of such an iconic race.”

The winning crew on Caro are: William Parker, Wade Morgan, Ryan Godfrey, Justin Ferris, Jono Swain, James Paterson, Harry Hall, Cian Guilfoyle, Andrew McCorquodale, Andy Green, Adrian Stead and owner Max Klink.