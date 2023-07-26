2023 Solo Class Nationals – Ben Flower stretches lead on day 4

Ben Flower of Paignton SC maintains his lead after day 4 of the Solo Class National Championship.

Following a one hour postponement race 7 finally got underway after four attempts and with seven BFD, seems everyone was just a bit too eager!

Charlie Cumbley won that first race with Flower second, Martin Frary third, then Oliver Davenport in fourth and Richard Lovering fifth, maintaining the tight leading group.

In the second race – which got away first time – Flower took his fourth win of the week to lead with 8 pts, with Davenport second and holding second overall with 12 pts.

Cumbley finished in third, to place third overall with 13 pts and keep the final podium places in doubt as they enter the final two days.

With four races still to be sailed, Lovering (5, 4) on 26 pts, Frary (3, 4) with 30 pts and Jamie Morgan (4, 8) with 33 pts are also still very much in the mix.

2023 Solo Class National Championship – Day 4 Leaders after 8 races, 2 discard (98 entries)

1st GBR 5524 Ben Flower Paignton SC 1 2 -19 -4 1 1 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 6061 Oliver Davenport Northampton 2 3 1 -98 2 2 -4 2 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 6021 Charlie Cumbley Hayling Island SC 3 1 2 -14 -6 3 1 3 – – 13 pts

4th GBR 5831 Richard Lovering Hayling Island SC 4 5 -6 2 -8 5 5 5 – – 26 pts

5th GBR 6057 Martin frary Hayling Island SC 7 7 -16 -8 3 6 3 4 – – 30 pts

6th GBR 6064 Jamie Morgan Rutland SC 5 4 7 -44 5 4 8 -98 – – 33 pts

7th GBR 5966 Tim law Salcombe 13 9 4 -98 -98 7 6 6 – – 45 pts

8th GBR 6074 Chris Brown Draycote 10 12 -14 7 4 -14 10 8 – – 51 pts

9th GBR 5502 Robert Gullan Hayling Island SC -16 -21 13 5 7 8 9 9 – – 51 pts

10th GBR 5897 Ian Hopwood Bassenthwaite SC 9 6 -20 6 -17 9 15 10 – – 55 pts

11th GBR 5691 Guy Mayger Hayling Island SC 6 8 10 -24 15 16 7 -18 – – 62 pts

12th GBR 5546 Olly Turner Salcombe YC 18 -19 -55 3 10 13 13 13 – – 70 pts

13th GBR 5914 Paul Davis Lymington Town SC 12 13 -28 19 14 10 -98 7 – – 75 pts

14th GBR 6079 Michael Hicks Salcombe -17 14 15 13 9 12 -16 14 – – 77 pts

15th GBR 5938 James Goodfellow Weston SC 8 17 12 -23 -24 11 11 19 – – 78 pts

16th GBR 5781 Alex Butler Hayling Island SC 11 10 9 18 -27 15 -22 21 – – 84 pts

17th NED 649 Ted Bakker WV Randmeer -25 16 3 21 11 24 -26 17 – – 92 pts

18th GBR 6088 Iain Peter Mcgregor Salcombe YC 22 23 18 -98 -45 17 20 11 – – 111 pts

19th GBR 6045 Steve Ede Ardleigh -37 18 8 17 33 18 -98 27 – – 121 pts

20th GBR 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC 15 26 -56 -34 25 23 17 20 – – 126 pts

