29er Nationals – Aussie pair take Open title . . . Gran and Webb UK title

The final day of the Typhoon UK 29er Class National and Open Championships at Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy

Winner of the 29er Open Title are Joel Beashel and Logan Radford of Australia

Winner of the 29er UK National Title are Charlie Gran and Sam Webb

Joel Beashel and Logan Radford of Australia finished the final day with a 4,2,2,3 scoreline to overtake Ireland’s Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain to claim the 29er Open Title with a five point advantage.

In third place were Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb who just managed to hold off the remarkable performace of the Austrailan pair Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers who posted four race wins.

Patrick and Rogers rocketed from 12th to 4th overall, with Tyler and Andrew Lamm of the USA holding on to fifth and Stach Vleeshouwers and Pierre July in sixth.



In the UK National Championship with 16 entries, Charlie Gran and Sam Webb took the Title.

Second Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse, and in third place Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris.

Fourth were Olly Peters and Freddie Westwell, fifth Tristan and Tom Ahlheid and sixth Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough.

Other UK Championship titles:

Girls:

1st Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough

2nd Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks

3rd Ella Lightbody and Felicity Brellisford

Mixed:

1st Hazel Mcdonnell and Ben Paling

2nd Millie Deacon and Tom Armstrong

3rd Maya and Gregan Bergmann Smith

The competitors now move straight on the the 29er World Championship at WPNSA.

That event has 206 entries. First qualification racing on Sunday 30 July.

Typhoon UK 29er Nationals/Open Championship – Final Leaders (90 entries)

1st AUS 3191 Male Joel Beashel and Logan Radford – – 36 pts

2nd IRL 2341 Male Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain – – 41 pts

3rd GBR 3260 Male Charlie Gran and Sam Webb – – 87 pts

4th AUS 3216 Male Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers – – 94 pts

5th USA 15 Male Tyler and Andrew Lamm – – 101 pts

6th SUI 3064 Male Stach Vleeshouwers and Pierre July – – 126 pts

7th BRA 3293 Male Joao Marcelo Carlin and Luc Le Corre – – 132 pts

8th POL 2964 Mixed Ewa Lewandowska and Leon Sapijaszko – – 140 pts

9th POL 3092 Male August Sobczak and Krzysztof Krolik – – 141 pts

10th GBR 2433 Male Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse – – 142.5 pts

11th HKG 3054 Male Cameron Law and Christopher Lam – – 152 pts

12th GBR 2849 Male Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris – – 154 pts

13th SUI 3120 Male Simon and Mathieu Mille – – 158 pts

14th IRL 2980 Male Sam Chambet and Couty Bastian – – 161 pts

15th BRA 11 Male Guilherme and Fernando Menezes – – 164 pts

16th AUS 3084 Male Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks – – 180 pts

17th IRL 22 Mixed Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge – – 189 pts

18th POL 3091 Male Igor Kawalko and Fabian Kocieda – – 196 pts

19th USA 25 Female Laura Hamilton and Carolina Zager – – 205 pts

20th CAN 2739 Male Tom Desrochers and Ford Amery – – 236 pts

Full results available here . . .