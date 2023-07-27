RS Aero 2023 Worlds complete Day 2 in Mistral conditions

Results after the second day of the RS Aero 2023 Worlds organised in Calasetta, Sardinia, by the Lega Navale del Sulcis.

Ideal conditions for the 136 competitors, again with the Mistral providing the power, although with a lttle less strength than yesterday.

Three more races were completed for each of the fleets.

Racing continues through to completion on Sunday 30 July.

Fleet Leaders:

RS AERO 5 – GBR 1181 Mark Ripley

RS AERO 6 – AUS 4453 Rhett Gowans

RS AERO 7 – GBR 4397 Jack Miller

RS AERO 9 – USA 4472 Dan Falk

RS AERO 5 – Leaders after 6 races (36 entries)

1st GBR 1181 Mark Ripley, Youth – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 3870 Chloe George, Female – – 12 pts

3rd EST 4426 Ants Haarvel – – 17 pts

4th SWE 3164 Axel Almersson, Youth – – 24 pts

5th SWE 3013 Elliot Hellstrom, Youth – – 24 pts

6th GBR 4428 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 24 pts

RS AERO 6 – Leaders after 6 races (42 entries)

1st AUS 4453 Rhett Gowans – – 5 pts

2nd USA 4467 Dieter Creitz, Junior – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 4321 Chris Hatton – – 19 pts

4th UKR 3893 Sofiia Naumenko, Female – – 19 pts

5th GBR 3875 Andrew Frost – – 23 pts

6th EST 4424 Liina Kolk, Female – – 23 pts

RS AERO 7 – Leaders after 6 races (46 entries)

1st GBR 4397 Jack Miller – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 4396 Peter Barton – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 4295 Noah Rees 1 – – 14 pts

4th USA 4474 Jay Renehan, Master – – 17 pts

5th IRL 4490 Paul McMahan – – 28 pts

6th ITA 3493 Filippo Vincis – – 30 pts

RS AERO 9 – Leaders after 6 races (12 entries)

1st USA 4472 Dan Falk, Master – – 8 pts

2nd USA 4471 Madhavan Thirumalai, Master – – 8 pts

3rd USA 4483 Keith Hammer – – 12 pts

4th GBR 4027 Robbie Lawson, Master – – 16 pts

5th NOR 3133 Henrik Schrader Bordal – – 25 pts

6th USA 4473 Dylan Williams, Junior – – 29 pts