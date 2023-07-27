RS Aero 2023 Worlds complete Day 2 in Mistral conditions

Results after the second day of the RS Aero 2023 Worlds organised in Calasetta, Sardinia, by the Lega Navale del Sulcis.
Ideal conditions for the 136 competitors, again with the Mistral providing the power, although with a lttle less strength than yesterday.
Three more races were completed for each of the fleets.
Racing continues through to completion on Sunday 30 July.
Fleet Leaders:
- RS AERO 5 – GBR 1181 Mark Ripley
- RS AERO 6 – AUS 4453 Rhett Gowans
- RS AERO 7 – GBR 4397 Jack Miller
- RS AERO 9 – USA 4472 Dan Falk
RS AERO 5 – Leaders after 6 races (36 entries)
1st GBR 1181 Mark Ripley, Youth – – 5 pts
2nd GBR 3870 Chloe George, Female – – 12 pts
3rd EST 4426 Ants Haarvel – – 17 pts
4th SWE 3164 Axel Almersson, Youth – – 24 pts
5th SWE 3013 Elliot Hellstrom, Youth – – 24 pts
6th GBR 4428 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 24 pts
RS AERO 6 – Leaders after 6 races (42 entries)
1st AUS 4453 Rhett Gowans – – 5 pts
2nd USA 4467 Dieter Creitz, Junior – – 18 pts
3rd GBR 4321 Chris Hatton – – 19 pts
4th UKR 3893 Sofiia Naumenko, Female – – 19 pts
5th GBR 3875 Andrew Frost – – 23 pts
6th EST 4424 Liina Kolk, Female – – 23 pts
RS AERO 7 – Leaders after 6 races (46 entries)
1st GBR 4397 Jack Miller – – 10 pts
2nd GBR 4396 Peter Barton – – 11 pts
3rd GBR 4295 Noah Rees 1 – – 14 pts
4th USA 4474 Jay Renehan, Master – – 17 pts
5th IRL 4490 Paul McMahan – – 28 pts
6th ITA 3493 Filippo Vincis – – 30 pts
RS AERO 9 – Leaders after 6 races (12 entries)
1st USA 4472 Dan Falk, Master – – 8 pts
2nd USA 4471 Madhavan Thirumalai, Master – – 8 pts
3rd USA 4483 Keith Hammer – – 12 pts
4th GBR 4027 Robbie Lawson, Master – – 16 pts
5th NOR 3133 Henrik Schrader Bordal – – 25 pts
6th USA 4473 Dylan Williams, Junior – – 29 pts