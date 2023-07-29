2023 Solo Class Nationals – Ben Flower nails the Title in final race

Ben Flower was the winner of the Selden Masts 2023 Solo Class National Championship at Hayling Island SC.

Flower of Paignton SC won the first race of the championship . . . eventually taking the Title with six race wins, a second and a fourth on 14 pts.

In second overall was Charlie Cumbley of Hayling Island with 21 pts, and third Oliver Davenport of Northampton SC with 22 pts.

Apart from the nine race wins taken by the leading trio, Nigel Thomas of Hill Head SC won race four, and Ted Bakker from the Dutch club WV Randmeer won the penultimate race on the final day.

In fourth place overall was Richard Lovering with 45 pts, fifth was leading Veteran Martin Frary with 66 pts and sixth Guy Mayger on 81 pts.

With the title going down to the final race, PRO Mark Wood kept a tight leash on the sometimes over eager fleet . . . A general recall followed by a clean start under a black flag ensuring a fair result.

And despite the dominance of Flower, Cumbley and Davenport, taking nine wins between them and populating the top three in six of the 11 races, there was close racing throughout the 97 strong fleet.

2023 Solo Class National Championship – Final Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (98 entries)

1st GBR 5524 Ben Flower – Paignton SC – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 6021 Charlie Cumbley – Hayling Island SC – – 21 pts

3rd GBR 6061 Oliver Davenport – Northampton SC – – 22 pts

4th GBR 5831 Richard Lovering – Hayling Island SC – – 45 pts

5th GBR 6057 Martin frary – Hayling Island SC – – 66 pts

6th GBR 5691 Guy Mayger – Hayling Island SC – – 81 pts

7th GBR 6074 Chris Brown – Draycote Water SC – – 84 pts

8th GBR 5502 Robert Gullan – Hayling Island SC – – 86 pts

9th GBR 5966 Tim law – Salcombe YC – – 94 pts

10th GBR 5897 Ian Hopwood – Bassenthwaite SC – – 99 pts

11th GBR 6079 Michael Hicks – Salcombe YC – – 111 pts

12th GBR 5546 Olly Turner – Salcombe YC – – 112 pts

13th GBR 6064 Jamie Morgan – Rutland SC – – 117 pts

14th GBR 5938 James Goodfellow – Weston SC – – 122 pts

15th GBR 5781 Alex Butler – Hayling Island SC – – 125 pts

16th NED 649 Ted Bakker – WV Randmeer – – 139 pts

17th GBR 5914 Paul Davis – Lymington Town SC – – 144 pts

18th GBR 6045 Steve Ede – Ardleigh – – 174 pts

19th GBR 6088 Iain Peter Mcgregor – Salcombe YC – – 207 pts

20th GBR 5553 Alec Powell – Hayling Island SC – – 209 pts

Full results here . . .