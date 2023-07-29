RS Aero 2023 Worlds – Penultimate day in Calasetta, Sardinia

Results after day 4 of the RS Aero 2023 Worlds organised in Calasetta, Sardinia, by the Lega Navale del Sulcis.
Going intp the final day (Sunday) British competitors lead the Aero 5, Chloe George and the Aero 7, Jack Miller.
Rhett Gowans of Australia leads the Aero 6 with Andrew Frost of Britain in fourth place.
Dan Falk of the USA leads the Aero 9, with Robbie Lawson best placed Brit in fourth place.
Racing finishes on Sunday 30 July.
Fleet Leaders:
- RS AERO 5 – GBR 3870 Chloe George
- RS AERO 6 – AUS 4453 Rhett Gowans
- RS AERO 7 – GBR 4397 Jack Miller
- RS AERO 9 – USA 4471 Madhavan Thirumalai
RS AERO 5 – Leaders after 8 races (36 entries)
1st GBR 3870 Chloe George, Female, 11 pts
2nd GBR 1181 Mark Ripley, Youth, 23 pts
3rd SWE 3013 Elliot Hellstrom, Youth, 30 pts
4th EST 4426 Ants Haarvel, 32 pts
5th SWE 3164 Axel Almersson, Youth, 41 pts
6th GBR 4428 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson, 45 pts
RS AERO 6 – Leaders after 8 races (42 entries)
1st AUS 4453 Rhett Gowans – – 9 pts
2nd USA 4467 Dieter Creitz, Junior – – 26 pts
3rd UKR 3893 Sofiia Naumenko, Female – – 32 pts
4th GBR 3875 Andrew Frost – – 36 pts
5th GBR 4321 Chris Hatton – – 43 pts
6th ITA 3788 Andrea De Matteis, Youth – – 44 pts
RS AERO 7 – Leaders after 9 races (46 entries)
1st GBR 4397 Jack Miller, – – 16 pts
2nd GBR 4396 Peter Barton, – – 22 pts
3rd GBR 4295 Noah Rees, – – 31 pts
4th USA 4474 Jay Renehan, Master, – – 42 pts
5th IRL 4490 Paul McMahan, – – 46 pts
6th ITA 3558 Leopoldo Sirolli, Youth, – – 53 pts
RS AERO 9 – Leaders after 9 races (12 entries)
1st USA 4472 Dan Falk, Master – – 8 pts
2nd USA 4471 Madhavan Thirumalai, Master – – 8 pts
3rd USA 4483 Keith Hammer – – 12 pts
4th GBR 4027 Robbie Lawson, Master – – 16 pts
5th NOR 3133 Henrik Schrader Bordal – – 25 pts
6th USA 4473 Dylan Williams, Junior – – 29 pts