Typhoon UK 29er Nationals – Irish pair lead Final Series

First day of Final Series racing saw Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain take a one point lead at the 29er UK Nationals.

The Irish pair won two of the four races completed, to move ahead of Joel Beashel and Logan Radford of Australia.

In third are another Irish crew, Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge, but 17 pts off the leading podium pair.

Best British pair are Charlie Gran and Sam Webb in fourth place just six points off a podium place.

With the fleet split into Gold and Silver they completed four races Thursday in the harbour.

The start line was short with a port bias and the Gold fleet had many general recalls. Overall a stunning day on the water – Weybiza at its best with sunshine and breeze.

Final day is Friday.

Typhoon UK 29er Nationals/Open Championship – Leaders after 4 Final races 1 discard (90 entries)

1st IRL 2341 Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain 1.0 1.0 (4.0) 2.0 – – 24.0 pts

2nd AUS 3191 Joel Beashel and Logan Radford 2.0 3.0 3.0 (6.0) – – 25.0 pts

3rd IRL 22 Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge (6.0) 4.0 2.0 3.0 – – 42.0 pts

4th GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Webb 4.0 9.0 10.0 (14.0) – – 48.0 pts

5th USA 15 Tyler Lamm and Andrew Lamm 13.0 16.0 9.0 (18.0) – – 70.0 pts

6th SUI 3064 Stach Vleeshouwers and Pierre July (23) 10.0 8.0 10.0 – – 72.0

7th POL 3092 August Sobczak and Krzysztof Krolik 22.0 7.0 5.0 (BFD [47.0]) – – 73.0 pts

8th GBR 2433 Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 3.0 (19.0) 12.0 17.0 – – 74.5 pts

Full results here . . .