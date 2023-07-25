2023 Solo Class Nationals – Ben Flower regains lead on Day 3

Ben Flower of Paignton SC regained the lead with back to back wins on day 3 of the Solo Class National Championship.
Flower leads by one point from Oliver Davenport who took second in both Tuesday’s races.
While overnight leader Charlie Cumbley slips to third with a 6 and 3, and six points off the leader.
Richard Lovering (-8, 5) remains in fourth, but now 7pts off the podium trio and coming under pressure from Jamie Morgan (5, 4) in fifth.
With three race wins already, Ben Flower looks to be safely in control, but Davenport and Cumbley will hope to reel him in over the next three days.
2023 Solo Class National Championship – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (98 entries)
1st GBR 5524 Ben Flower Paignton SC – – 1 2 -19 4 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd GBR 6061 Oliver Davenport Northampton – – 2 3 1 -98 2 2 – – 10 pts
3rd GBR 6021 Charlie Cumbley Hayling Island SC – – 3 1 2 -14 6 3 – – 15 pts
4th GBR 5831 Richard Lovering Hayling Island SC – – 4 5 6 2 -8 5 – – 22 pts
5th GBR 6064 Jamie Morgan Rutland SC – – 5 4 7 -44 5 4 – – 25 pts
6th GBR 6057 Martin Frary Hayling Island SC – – 7 7 -16 8 3 6 – – 31 pts
7th GBR 5966 Tim Law Salcombe – – 13 9 4 -98 10 7 – – 43 pts
8th GBR 6074 Chris Brown Draycote – – 10 12 -14 7 4 14 – – 47 pts
9th GBR 5897 Ian Hopwood Bassenthwaite SC – – 9 6 -20 6 18 9 – – 48 pts
10th GBR 5502 Robert Gullan Hayling Island SC – – 16 -21 13 5 7 8 – – 49 pts
11th GBR 5691 Guy Mayger Hayling Island SC – – 6 8 10 -24 16 16 – – 56 pts
12th GBR 5781 Alex Butler Hayling Island SC – – 11 10 9 18 -28 15 – – 63 pts
13th GBR 6079 Michael Hicks Salcombe – – -17 14 15 13 9 12 – – 63 pts
14th GBR 5546 Olly Turner Salcombe YC – – 18 19 -55 3 11 13 – – 64 pts
15th GBR 5914 Paul Davis Lymington Town SC – – 12 13 -28 19 15 10 – – 69 pts
16th GBR 5938 James Goodfellow Weston SC – – 8 17 12 23 -25 11 – – 71 pts
17th NED 649 Ted Bakker WV Randmeer – – -25 16 3 21 12 24 – – 76 pts
18th GBR 6045 Steve Ede Ardleigh – – -37 18 8 17 34 18 – – 95 pts
19th NED 637 Hans Duetz WV Randmeer – – -40 25 27 22 22 19 – – 115 pts
20th GBR 5816 Richie Bailey Hayling Island SC – – 23 30 17 11 38 -98 – – 119 pts