2023 Solo Class Nationals – Ben Flower regains lead on Day 3

Ben Flower of Paignton SC regained the lead with back to back wins on day 3 of the Solo Class National Championship.

Flower leads by one point from Oliver Davenport who took second in both Tuesday’s races.

While overnight leader Charlie Cumbley slips to third with a 6 and 3, and six points off the leader.

Richard Lovering (-8, 5) remains in fourth, but now 7pts off the podium trio and coming under pressure from Jamie Morgan (5, 4) in fifth.

With three race wins already, Ben Flower looks to be safely in control, but Davenport and Cumbley will hope to reel him in over the next three days.

2023 Solo Class National Championship – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (98 entries)

1st GBR 5524 Ben Flower Paignton SC – – 1 2 -19 4 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 6061 Oliver Davenport Northampton – – 2 3 1 -98 2 2 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR 6021 Charlie Cumbley Hayling Island SC – – 3 1 2 -14 6 3 – – 15 pts

4th GBR 5831 Richard Lovering Hayling Island SC – – 4 5 6 2 -8 5 – – 22 pts

5th GBR 6064 Jamie Morgan Rutland SC – – 5 4 7 -44 5 4 – – 25 pts

6th GBR 6057 Martin Frary Hayling Island SC – – 7 7 -16 8 3 6 – – 31 pts

7th GBR 5966 Tim Law Salcombe – – 13 9 4 -98 10 7 – – 43 pts

8th GBR 6074 Chris Brown Draycote – – 10 12 -14 7 4 14 – – 47 pts

9th GBR 5897 Ian Hopwood Bassenthwaite SC – – 9 6 -20 6 18 9 – – 48 pts

10th GBR 5502 Robert Gullan Hayling Island SC – – 16 -21 13 5 7 8 – – 49 pts

11th GBR 5691 Guy Mayger Hayling Island SC – – 6 8 10 -24 16 16 – – 56 pts

12th GBR 5781 Alex Butler Hayling Island SC – – 11 10 9 18 -28 15 – – 63 pts

13th GBR 6079 Michael Hicks Salcombe – – -17 14 15 13 9 12 – – 63 pts

14th GBR 5546 Olly Turner Salcombe YC – – 18 19 -55 3 11 13 – – 64 pts

15th GBR 5914 Paul Davis Lymington Town SC – – 12 13 -28 19 15 10 – – 69 pts

16th GBR 5938 James Goodfellow Weston SC – – 8 17 12 23 -25 11 – – 71 pts

17th NED 649 Ted Bakker WV Randmeer – – -25 16 3 21 12 24 – – 76 pts

18th GBR 6045 Steve Ede Ardleigh – – -37 18 8 17 34 18 – – 95 pts

19th NED 637 Hans Duetz WV Randmeer – – -40 25 27 22 22 19 – – 115 pts

20th GBR 5816 Richie Bailey Hayling Island SC – – 23 30 17 11 38 -98 – – 119 pts

Full results here . . .