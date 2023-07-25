Rolex Fastnet Race – Max Klink’s Botin 52 Caro has won IRC Zero

Max Klink’s Botin 52 Caro has won IRC Zero and is looking like a solid contender for overall victory in the Rolex Fastnet Race.

The Swiss boat crossed the finish line at 07:25 hours local time Tuesday morning, covering the course in 2 days, 16 hours, 40 minutes, 2 seconds.

Caro finished just over two and a half hours ahead of arch-rival Warrior Won on corrected time, and no other boat still racing in IRC Zero has a realistic chance of bettering Caro’s performance.

While others were keen to pin overall victory on Caro, with so much of the fleet still at sea, Klink was understandably reluctant to celebrate success too soon.

“Winning the Rolex Fastnet Race is any sailor’s dream, so to win would be beyond words, something we never expected,” he smiled.

Running the tactics on Caro was British professional Adrian Stead – a veteran of eight Rolex Fastnet Races and winner of two.

He was swaying with physical fatigue and lack of sleep.

“We’ve worked hard, we didn’t leave anything out on the race track and after that difficult start to the race we have really, really come back into it.”

“The breeze filled in just at the end and we were able to come into Cherbourg at pace. We saw the VO65s and Lucky slow down on the way in yesterday afternoon, so we got out a few chocolate bars and worked extra hard for the last few miles.”