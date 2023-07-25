Typhoon UK 29er Nationals – Aussie pair take lead on Day 3

For Monday the 29er Nationals Race Committee moved the course from Portland Harbour to Weymouth Bay to take advantage of the northerly breeze.

The Australian pair Joel Beashel and Logan Radford topped the day with two race wins and a second to take the overall lead with 17 pts.

Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain of Ireland were able to discard a 17, and counting an 8 and 2 hold onto second overall with 20 pts.

And into third place are Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb with a consistant 3, 2, 4 on 25 pts.

Overnight leaders James Crossley and Sam Jones did not race and drop to 43rd overall.



The fleet now move to racing for two days in the final Gold and Silver fleet series.

Typhoon UK 29er Nationals/Open Championship – Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (90 entries)

1st AUS 3191 Joel Beashel and Logan Radford 4 3 -5 2 4 2 1 1 – – 22 17 pts

2nd IRL 2341 Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain 1 2 1 4 2 -17 8 2 – – 37 20 pts

3rd GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Webb 2 4 7 3 -8 3 2 4 – – 33 25 pts

4th USA 15 Tyler Lamm and Andrew Lamm -7 2 6 5 5 5 7 2 – – 39 32 pts

5th IRL 22 Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge 3 9 5 6 -10 4 1 5 – – 43 33 pts

6th POL 3092 August Sobczak and Krzysztof Krolik 4 3 4 9 1 5 13 -27 – – 66 39 pts

7th FRA 2980 Sam Chambet and Couty Bastian 3 7 6 9 7 1 8 -13 – – 54 41 pts

8th GBR 2849 Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris 5 7 2 8 -22 6 3 11 – – 64 42 pts

9th GBR 2433 Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 5 47 2 14 3 [4.5] 6 8 – – 89.5 42.5 pts

10th NZL 3024 Sean and Rowan Kensington 18 1 3 1 8 11 [47.0] 1 – – 90 43 pts

11th POL 3091 Igor Kawalko and Fabian Kocieda 6 12 9 2 3 2 10 -13 – – 57 44 pts

12th SUI 3064 Stach Vleeshouwers and Pierre July 2 8 7 3 -19 13 7 4 – – 63 44 pts

13th POL 2964 Ewa Lewandowska and Leon Sapijaszko 13 5 4 7 2 7 -20 6 – – 64 44 pts

14th BEA 3293 Joao Marcelo Carlin and Luc Le Corre 11 4 10 4 14 3 -18 12 – – 76 58 pts

15th AUS 3216 Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers 6 12 -15 6 5 7 11 15 – – 77 62 pts

16th SUI 3120 Simon and Mathieu Mille 8 5 3 17 15 8 12 -19 – – 87 68 pts

17th AUS 3014 Aiden Hodzic and Ethan Lozevski 12 47 16 8 12 1 15 6 – – 117 70 pts

18th BRA 11 Guilherme and Fernando Menezes 11 8 10 13 -17 16 3 10 – – 88 71 pts

19th GBR 3079 Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough -16 13 8 13 13 10 5 11 – – 89 73 pts

20th HKG 3054 Cameron Law and Christopher Lam – – pts