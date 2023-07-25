Typhoon UK 29er Nationals – Aussie pair take lead on Day 3

For Monday the 29er Nationals Race Committee moved the course from Portland Harbour to Weymouth Bay to take advantage of the northerly breeze.
The Australian pair Joel Beashel and Logan Radford topped the day with two race wins and a second to take the overall lead with 17 pts.
Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain of Ireland were able to discard a 17, and counting an 8 and 2 hold onto second overall with 20 pts.
And into third place are Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb with a consistant 3, 2, 4 on 25 pts.
Overnight leaders James Crossley and Sam Jones did not race and drop to 43rd overall.
The fleet now move to racing for two days in the final Gold and Silver fleet series.
Typhoon UK 29er Nationals/Open Championship – Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (90 entries)
1st AUS 3191 Joel Beashel and Logan Radford 4 3 -5 2 4 2 1 1 – – 22 17 pts
2nd IRL 2341 Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain 1 2 1 4 2 -17 8 2 – – 37 20 pts
3rd GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Webb 2 4 7 3 -8 3 2 4 – – 33 25 pts
4th USA 15 Tyler Lamm and Andrew Lamm -7 2 6 5 5 5 7 2 – – 39 32 pts
5th IRL 22 Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge 3 9 5 6 -10 4 1 5 – – 43 33 pts
6th POL 3092 August Sobczak and Krzysztof Krolik 4 3 4 9 1 5 13 -27 – – 66 39 pts
7th FRA 2980 Sam Chambet and Couty Bastian 3 7 6 9 7 1 8 -13 – – 54 41 pts
8th GBR 2849 Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris 5 7 2 8 -22 6 3 11 – – 64 42 pts
9th GBR 2433 Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 5 47 2 14 3 [4.5] 6 8 – – 89.5 42.5 pts
10th NZL 3024 Sean and Rowan Kensington 18 1 3 1 8 11 [47.0] 1 – – 90 43 pts
11th POL 3091 Igor Kawalko and Fabian Kocieda 6 12 9 2 3 2 10 -13 – – 57 44 pts
12th SUI 3064 Stach Vleeshouwers and Pierre July 2 8 7 3 -19 13 7 4 – – 63 44 pts
13th POL 2964 Ewa Lewandowska and Leon Sapijaszko 13 5 4 7 2 7 -20 6 – – 64 44 pts
14th BEA 3293 Joao Marcelo Carlin and Luc Le Corre 11 4 10 4 14 3 -18 12 – – 76 58 pts
15th AUS 3216 Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers 6 12 -15 6 5 7 11 15 – – 77 62 pts
16th SUI 3120 Simon and Mathieu Mille 8 5 3 17 15 8 12 -19 – – 87 68 pts
17th AUS 3014 Aiden Hodzic and Ethan Lozevski 12 47 16 8 12 1 15 6 – – 117 70 pts
18th BRA 11 Guilherme and Fernando Menezes 11 8 10 13 -17 16 3 10 – – 88 71 pts
19th GBR 3079 Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough -16 13 8 13 13 10 5 11 – – 89 73 pts
20th HKG 3054 Cameron Law and Christopher Lam – – pts