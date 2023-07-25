Rolex Fastnet Race – MACIF Santé Prévoyance takes Monohull Line Honours

Imoca MACIF – Santé Prévoyance, skippered by Charlie Dalin, has crossed the finish line to take Monohull Line Honours in the 50th Edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Charlie Dalin and Pascal Bidegorry on board their brand new IMOCA MACIF Santé Prévoyance crossed the finish line at 20:31:26 BST Monday evening.

This was a mere four minutes six seconds ahead of her rival – Yoann Richomme and Yann Elies on their equally new Groupe Finot design, Paprec Arkéa – with compression in the fleet causing the first six to arrive within 45 minutes.

MACIF’s elapsed time of 2 days 7 hours 16 minutes 26 seconds also established a new race record to Cherbourg, beating the ClubSwan 125 Skorpios’ 2021 time of 2 days 8 hours 33 minutes 55 seconds, an improvement of 1 hour 17 minutes 29 seconds.