2023 Solo Class Nationals – Day 2 sees the score-lines take a hit

Day 2 of the Selden Masts 2023 Solo Class National Championship at Hayling Island SC.

Some very different conditions shuffled the (now full) fleet with the light northerly providing very shifty conditions in the Bay.

Charlie Cumbley (2, -14) a former class champion, moves into the lead after races 3 and 4, tied on 6 pts with Oliver Davenport (1, -98).

Overnight leader, Ben Flower (-19, 4) slips to third, but only one point behind Cumbley and Davenport.

While Richard Lovering (-6, 2) is in fourth on 11 pts and the only competitor still with an all single-figure scoreline.

James Morgan was another to need the discard to keep him in contention, counting a seventh and discarding a 44th place he is in fifth overall.

Ted Bakker from the Randmeer club in Holland moves up to 14th after a third place in the first race of the day. He is tied on 40 pts with Olly Turner from Salcombe YC who took a third place in the final race of the day.

Their success from further down in the fleet was beaten by Nigel Thomas of Hill Head SC, who did not sail on Sunday, but made up for it with a win in race 4, to add to a 35 in race 3 and sits in 46th with 134 pts.

Racing continues Tuesday with two more races scheduled.

2023 Solo Class National Championship – Day 2 Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (98 entries)

1st GBR 6021 Charlie Cumbley Hayling Island SC – – 3 1 2 -14 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 6061 Oliver Davenport Northampton – – 2 3 1 -98 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 5524 Ben Flower Paignton SC – – 1 2 -19 4 – – 7 pts

4th GBR 5831 Richard Lovering Hayling Island SC – – 4 5 -6 2 – – 11 pts

5th GBR 6064 Jamie Morgan Rutland Sailing club – – 5 4 7 -44 – – 16 pts

6th GBR 5897 Ian Hopwood Bassenthwaite SC – – 9 6 -20 6 – – 21 pts

7th GBR 6057 Martin Frary Hayling Island SC – – 7 7 -16 8 – – 22 pts

8th GBR 5691 Guy Mayger Hayling Island SC – – 6 8 10 -24 – – 24 pts

9th GBR 5966 Tim law Salcombe – – 13 9 4 -98 – – 26 pts

10th GBR 6074 Chris Brown Draycote – – 10 12 -14 7 – – 29 pts

11th GBR 5781 Alex Butler Hayling Island SC – – 11 10 9 -18 – – 30 pts

12th GBR 5502 Robert Gullan Hayling Island SC – – 16 -21 13 5 – – 34 pts

13th GBR 5938 James Goodfellow Weston SC – – 8 17 12 -23 – – 37 pts

14th NED 649 Ted Bakker WV Randmeer – – -25 16 3 21 – – 40 pts

15th GBR 5546 Olly Turner Salcombe YC – – 18 19 -55 3 – – 40 pts

16th GBR 6079 Michael Hicks Salcombe – – -17 14 15 13 – – 42 pts

17th GBR 6045 Steve Ede Ardleigh – – -37 18 8 17 – – 43 pts

18th GBR 5914 Paul Davis Lymington Town SC – – 12 13 -28 19 – – 44 pts

19th GBR 5816 Richie Bailey Hayling Island SC – – 23 -30 17 11 – – 51 pts

20th GBR 6001 Jon Gay Lochaber – – -53 35 11 12 – – 58 pts

Full results here . . .