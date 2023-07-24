Typhoon UK 29er Nationals – Crossley and Jones top leaderboard with three race wins

The 29er Typhoon Nationals hosted by WPNSA completed four races on day 2 after racing on the first day was abandoned due to high winds.
The 90 entries from 14 countries completed four thrilling races with winds gusting up to an impressive 31 knots.
Top of the leaderboard with 3 pts are the British pair James Crossley and Sam Jones after winning three of their flight races and discarding a sixth place.
In second on 4 pts are Ireland’s Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain who won two of their flight races and count a second place, discarding a fourth.
Third with 5 pts are the Kiwi pair Sean and Rowan Kensington who also won two races and count a third place, discarding an 18th place.
Maintaining the down-under presence in fourth are Aussie pair Joel Beashel and Logan Radford (4,3,-5,2) tied on nine points with Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb (2,4,-7,3).
Typhoon UK 29er Nationals/Open Championship – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (90 entries)
1st GBR 18 James Crossley and Sam Jones – – 1 ‑6 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd IRL 2341 Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain – – 1 2 1 ‑4 – – 4 pts
3rd NZL 3024 Sean and Rowan Kensington – – ‑18 1 3 1 – – 5 pts
4th AUS 3191 Joel Beashel and Logan Radford – – 4 3 ‑5 2 – – 9 pts
5th GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Webb – – 2 4 ‑7 3 – – 9 pts
6th POL 3092 August Sobczak and Krzysztof Krï¿½lik – – 4 3 4 ‑9 – – 11 pts
7th SUI 3064 Stach Vleeshouwers and Pierre July – – 2 ‑8 7 3 – – 12 pts
8th USA 15 Tyler and Andrew Lamm – – ‑7 2 6 5 – – 13 pts
9th GBR 2849 Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan‑Harris – – 5 7 2 ‑8 – – 14 pts
10th IRL 22 Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge – – 3 ‑9 5 6 – – 14 pts
11th SUI 3120 Simon and Mathieu Mille – – 8 5 3 ‑17 – – 16 pts
12th FRA 2980 Sam Chambet and Couty Bastian – – 3 7 6 ‑9 – – 16 pts
13th POL 2964 Ewa Lewandowska and Julia Zmudzinska – – ‑13 5 4 7 – – 16 pts
14th POL 3091 Igor Kawalko and Fabian Kocieda – – 6 ‑12 9 2 – – 17 pts
15th BRA 3293 Joï¿½o Marcelo Carlin and Luc Le Corre – – ‑11 4 10 4 – – 18 pts
16th GBR 19 Olly Peters and Freddie Westwell – – ‑31 6 8 5 – – 19 pts
17th GBR 2433 Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse – – 5 (DNS) 2 14 – – 21 pts
18th AUS 3216 Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers – – 6 12 ‑15 6 – – 24 pts
19th BRA 11 Guilherme and Fernando Menezes – – 11 8 10 ‑13 – – 29 pts
20th NED 2332 Sophie and Lucas Pieters – – 10 ‑13 9 10 – – 29 pts
21st GBR 2880 Alex and Max Sydenham – – 7 9 ‑19 15 – – 31 pts