Typhoon UK 29er Nationals – Crossley and Jones top leaderboard with three race wins

The 29er Typhoon Nationals hosted by WPNSA completed four races on day 2 after racing on the first day was abandoned due to high winds.

The 90 entries from 14 countries completed four thrilling races with winds gusting up to an impressive 31 knots.

Top of the leaderboard with 3 pts are the British pair James Crossley and Sam Jones after winning three of their flight races and discarding a sixth place.

In second on 4 pts are Ireland’s Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain who won two of their flight races and count a second place, discarding a fourth.

Third with 5 pts are the Kiwi pair Sean and Rowan Kensington who also won two races and count a third place, discarding an 18th place.

Maintaining the down-under presence in fourth are Aussie pair Joel Beashel and Logan Radford (4,3,-5,2) tied on nine points with Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb (2,4,-7,3).

Typhoon UK 29er Nationals/Open Championship – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (90 entries)

1st GBR 18 James Crossley and Sam Jones – – 1 ‑6 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd IRL 2341 Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain – – 1 2 1 ‑4 – – 4 pts

3rd NZL 3024 Sean and Rowan Kensington – – ‑18 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

4th AUS 3191 Joel Beashel and Logan Radford – – 4 3 ‑5 2 – – 9 pts

5th GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Webb – – 2 4 ‑7 3 – – 9 pts

6th POL 3092 August Sobczak and Krzysztof Krï¿½lik – – 4 3 4 ‑9 – – 11 pts

7th SUI 3064 Stach Vleeshouwers and Pierre July – – 2 ‑8 7 3 – – 12 pts

8th USA 15 Tyler and Andrew Lamm – – ‑7 2 6 5 – – 13 pts

9th GBR 2849 Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan‑Harris – – 5 7 2 ‑8 – – 14 pts

10th IRL 22 Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge – – 3 ‑9 5 6 – – 14 pts

11th SUI 3120 Simon and Mathieu Mille – – 8 5 3 ‑17 – – 16 pts

12th FRA 2980 Sam Chambet and Couty Bastian – – 3 7 6 ‑9 – – 16 pts

13th POL 2964 Ewa Lewandowska and Julia Zmudzinska – – ‑13 5 4 7 – – 16 pts

14th POL 3091 Igor Kawalko and Fabian Kocieda – – 6 ‑12 9 2 – – 17 pts

15th BRA 3293 Joï¿½o Marcelo Carlin and Luc Le Corre – – ‑11 4 10 4 – – 18 pts

16th GBR 19 Olly Peters and Freddie Westwell – – ‑31 6 8 5 – – 19 pts

17th GBR 2433 Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse – – 5 (DNS) 2 14 – – 21 pts

18th AUS 3216 Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers – – 6 12 ‑15 6 – – 24 pts

19th BRA 11 Guilherme and Fernando Menezes – – 11 8 10 ‑13 – – 29 pts

20th NED 2332 Sophie and Lucas Pieters – – 10 ‑13 9 10 – – 29 pts

21st GBR 2880 Alex and Max Sydenham – – 7 9 ‑19 15 – – 31 pts

Full results available here . . .