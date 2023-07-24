Gul Fireball Championship – Edwards and Townend lead after Day 2

The Gul Fireball UK National Championship at Royal Torbay YC completed three races on day 2 after the first days racing had been abandoned.

Topping the leaderboard after winning the first two races are DJ Edwards and Vyv Townend (1, 1, 2) with 4 pts.

Second are Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson (3, 4, 1) who took the third race win, tied on 8 pts with Dave Hall and Paul Constable (2, 2, 4).

Just outside the podium places are Arran Holmann and William Heathcote (5, 3, 3) with 11 pts

There are two more days of racing.

Gul Fireball 2023 UK National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (31 entries)

1st 15144 DJ Edwards and Vyv Townend Bough Beech SC 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 15122 Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson Staunton Harold SC 3 4 1 – – 8 pts

3rd 15155 David Hall and Paul Constable Blackwater SC 2 2 4 – – 8 pts

4th 15113 Arran Holmann and William Heathcote Sutton SC 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

5th 15166 Simkn Kings and Jono Loe Hayling Island SC 7 6 5 – – 18 pts

6th 15133 Kevin Hope and Andy Stuart Notts county SC 6 7 6 – – 19 pts

7th 15091 Graham Cook and William Cook Lyme Regis SC 8 8 9 – – 25 pts

8th 14785 Simon Lomas Clarke and Rob Daniels TCYC 9 13 8 – – 30 pts

9th 15148 Bryan Sargeant and William Sargeant Dabchicks SC 10 11 11 – – 32 pts

10th 14941 Derian Scott and Andy scott Chew Valley Lake SC 11 9 13 – – 33 pts

11th 15120 Vincent Horey and James Hunt King George SC 4 5 DNF – – 40 pts

12th 15127 Mike Deane and Richard Botting Draycote Water 19 14 7 – – 40 pts

13th 15086 Allan Tyler and Chrissi Tyler Lyme Regis SC 15 10 17 – – 42 pts

14th 15096 Michael Whitehouse and Adam Whitehouse Chelmarsh 13 15 14 – – 42 pts

15th 15045 Christine Slater and Graham Slater Paignton S C 14 20 10 – – 44 pts

16th 14940 Georgia Booth and Fresh Abendstern Hayling Island SC 12 22 15 – – 49 pts

17th 14928 Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks Portishead Y & SC 16 21 12 – – 49 pts

18th 15041 Maria Richards and Graham Hoy Blackwater 21 12 16 – – 49 pts

19th 15115 Mark Jarred and Nigel Sheppard Blackwater SC 24 16 19 – – 59 pts

20th 15024 Joe Jospe and Tom Egli Pointe Claire YC 18 17 24 – – 59 pts

21st 14844 Kath Broatch and Thomas Broatch Port Dinorwic 23 18 18 – – 59 pts

22nd 14889 Barry Smith and Rick Spring Thornbury SC 20 19 20 – – 59 pts

23rd 14837 Russ Cormack and Ali Cormack Budworth SC 17 25 21 – – 63 pts

24th 14391 Jemima Line and Jo Line Portishead Y & SC 25 23 28 – – 76 pts

25th 14994 Damian Abbatt and Steve Digby Draycote Water SC 27 26 23 – – 76 pts

26th 15075 Andy Willcocks and Andrea Willcocks Portishead Y & SC 22 24 RET – – 77 pts

27th 14876 Jason Cahill and Kerry Webb Club Hwylio 26 27 26 – – 79 pts

28th 14805 Hatty Norman and Emilie Hood Blackwater SC 28 28 25 – – 81 pts

29th 14754 Andrew Service and Chris Owen Delph RET DNC 22 – – 87 pts

30th 14574 Rachel Elliott and Rory Stretch Clevedon SC NSC 29 27 – – 88 pts

31st 15168 Paul Davies and Jeni Davies Starcross YC RET DNC DNC – – 98 pts