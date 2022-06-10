Artemis Technologies’ all-electric foiling prototype

UK-based Artemis Technologies, headed by Olympic champion and America’s Cup skipper Iain Percy, has launched its 100% electric, high-speed foiling workboat prototype on Belfast Lough.

The 11.5-metre prototype named Pioneer of Belfast is powered by the Artemis eFoiler system with a high-speed re-charging technology system.

It is undergoing sea trials ahead of the launch of Artemis Technologies’ small workboat range.

The vessel was designed and built to include the production specification drivetrain, battery and flight control components consumers will eventually see in the finished workboat.

The company is a spin-off from the Artemis Racing America’s Cup sailing team that Percy competed with.

