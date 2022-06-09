RS Elite UK National Championship – Day 1

First day of the RS Elite 2022 UK National Championship & International Invitational

This event, which has attracted 40 entries, is being hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 June.

After three races the overall leader is defending champion Tom Hewitson (1, 5, 1) with seven points.

Hewitson won the first and third races with Russell Peters who was third in the first race winning the second, but then being black flgged in the final race of the day to drop to 11th overall.

In second place is Ossie Stewart (4, 2, 3) with nine points and in third place Toby Strauss (7, 3, 9) on 19 points.

The leading group are chased by three teams on tied on 25 points . . . Paul Fisk, Simon Brien and Mark Bowers.

RS Elite UK National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (40 entries)

1st 007 SHAKEN NOT STIRRED – Tom Hewitson 1 5 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 67 MORE T VICAR – Ossie Stewart 4 2 3 – – 9 pts

3rd 65 CRAIC ADDICT/VAGRANT – Toby Strauss 7 3 9 – – 19 pts

4th 110 LEGS ELEVEN – Paul Fisk 6 14 5 – – 25 pts

5th 111 KIN – Simon Brien 5 13 7 – – 25 pts

6th 44 ECLIPSE – Mark Bowers 13 6 6 – – 25 pts

7th 113 CANDIDA – Martin Jones 2 7 19 – – 28 pts

8th 101 CENTURION – Miles Odell 12 4 13 – – 29 pts

9th 40 BASIL – Owen Bowerman 9 9 17 – – 35 pts

10th 6 LITE BLOO – Adrian Ward 24 12 4 – – 40 pts

11th 20 RIFF RAFF – Russell Peters 3 1 41/BFD – – 45 pts

12th 89 THEO – Steven Hammond 16 29 2 – – 47 pts

13th 37 STORM – Stephen Polly 8 19 22 – – 49 pts

14th 11 EGG – Paul Lewis 19 16 14 – – 49 pts

15th 92 URAFIKI – James Yearsley 20 18 16 – – 54 pts

16th 25 FREEBIE KNOT – Jostein Aker 10 30 15 – – 55 pts

17th GBR109 RIGHT TIME TOO – Philip Wright 32 15 11 – – 58 pts

18th 63 E’TU – Alistair Keck 18 11 29 – – 58 pts

19th 46 THE DOCTOR – Peter Copsey 11 21 26 – – 58 pts

20th 53 THE LOVE BUG – Michael Browne 15 22 21 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .

