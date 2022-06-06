RS Elite Southerns – Final race decides 2022 champion

The RS Elite Southern Area Championship was won by Tom Hewitson sailing with Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson.
Held at Hayling Island SC over the Jubilee Whitsun holiday, a wide variation in wind strength over the weekend provide great conditions on Hayling Bay and a constantly changing leaderboard.
Hewitson finished the eight race series tied on 22 points with Ossie Stewart, sailing with Tom Stewart and Geoff Carveth.
This was resolved to Hewitson’s advantage from his crucial win in the final race ahead of Stewart.
In third place overall was Peter Copsey sailing with Jez White and Debbie Jarvis on 27 points.
Copsey had led after the second day of racing, revelling in the stronger wind strength to post a third and two race wins, which moved him ahead of day 1 leader Jostein Aker.
Aker had led on the light wind opening day after winning the first two races and eventually finished in fourth place overall with 31 points.
In fifth place was Paul Fisk and sixth was HISC Commodore, Andy Partington.
Next event for the class is the UK National Championship & International Invitational Grand Slam Event at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 June 2022.
RS Elite 2022 Southern Area Championship – Final
1st 7 Tom Hewitson HISC 4 8 4 1 2 -15 2 1 – – 22 pts
2nd 67 Ossie Stewart HISC 2 5 3 -9 5 2 3 2 – – 22 pts
3rd 46 Peter Copsey HISC -8 2 8 3 1 1 7 5 – – 27 pts
4th 25 Jostein Aker HISC 1 1 7 2 6 8 6 -9 – – 31 pts
5th 110 Paul Fisk Emsworth SC 7 6 2 6 11 4 -13 3 – – 39 pts
6th 113 Andy Partington HISC 3 -11 10 7 10 7 4 4 – – 45 pts
7th 37 Stephen Polly RUYC/BYC -14 9 6 5 7 3 8 8 – – 46 pts
8th 101 Miles Odell HISC -17 7 5 10 8 5 9 6 – – 50 pts
9th 92 James Yearsley HISC 6 4 1 12 12 -14 10 7 – – 52 pts
10th 89 Steven Hammond HISC 13 -14 14 4 9 6 1 13 – – 60 pts
11th 65 Toby Strauss HISC 5 -16 11 16 4 13 5 15 – – 69 pts
12th 44 Elliot Caldwell HISC 9 13 12 11 3 11 11 -20 – – 70 pts
13th 6 Adrian Ward HISC 10 10 -17 8 13 9 12 12 – – 74 pts
14th 11 Paul Lewis HISC 12 3 -15 14 14 12 14 10 – – 79 pts
15th 9080 John Knight Guernsey YC 15 -19 18 15 15 10 15 14 – – 102 pts
16th 17 Janice McCrudden SLYC 16 12 9 -20 20 20 17 17 – – 111 pts
17th 69 David Nicholls HISC -18 18 16 13 16 16 16 16 – – 111 pts
18th 93 Simon Radford HISC 11 17 13 -20 20 20 20 11 – – 112 pts
19th 55 Mark Holliday HISC 19 15 -20 20 20 20 20 20 – – 134 pts
