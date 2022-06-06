RS Elite Southerns – Final race decides 2022 champion

The RS Elite Southern Area Championship was won by Tom Hewitson sailing with Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson.

Held at Hayling Island SC over the Jubilee Whitsun holiday, a wide variation in wind strength over the weekend provide great conditions on Hayling Bay and a constantly changing leaderboard.

Hewitson finished the eight race series tied on 22 points with Ossie Stewart, sailing with Tom Stewart and Geoff Carveth.

This was resolved to Hewitson’s advantage from his crucial win in the final race ahead of Stewart.

In third place overall was Peter Copsey sailing with Jez White and Debbie Jarvis on 27 points.

Copsey had led after the second day of racing, revelling in the stronger wind strength to post a third and two race wins, which moved him ahead of day 1 leader Jostein Aker.

Aker had led on the light wind opening day after winning the first two races and eventually finished in fourth place overall with 31 points.

In fifth place was Paul Fisk and sixth was HISC Commodore, Andy Partington.

Next event for the class is the UK National Championship & International Invitational Grand Slam Event at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 June 2022.

RS Elite 2022 Southern Area Championship – Final



1st 7 Tom Hewitson HISC 4 8 4 1 2 -15 2 1 – – 22 pts

2nd 67 Ossie Stewart HISC 2 5 3 -9 5 2 3 2 – – 22 pts

3rd 46 Peter Copsey HISC -8 2 8 3 1 1 7 5 – – 27 pts

4th 25 Jostein Aker HISC 1 1 7 2 6 8 6 -9 – – 31 pts

5th 110 Paul Fisk Emsworth SC 7 6 2 6 11 4 -13 3 – – 39 pts

6th 113 Andy Partington HISC 3 -11 10 7 10 7 4 4 – – 45 pts

7th 37 Stephen Polly RUYC/BYC -14 9 6 5 7 3 8 8 – – 46 pts

8th 101 Miles Odell HISC -17 7 5 10 8 5 9 6 – – 50 pts

9th 92 James Yearsley HISC 6 4 1 12 12 -14 10 7 – – 52 pts

10th 89 Steven Hammond HISC 13 -14 14 4 9 6 1 13 – – 60 pts

11th 65 Toby Strauss HISC 5 -16 11 16 4 13 5 15 – – 69 pts

12th 44 Elliot Caldwell HISC 9 13 12 11 3 11 11 -20 – – 70 pts

13th 6 Adrian Ward HISC 10 10 -17 8 13 9 12 12 – – 74 pts

14th 11 Paul Lewis HISC 12 3 -15 14 14 12 14 10 – – 79 pts

15th 9080 John Knight Guernsey YC 15 -19 18 15 15 10 15 14 – – 102 pts

16th 17 Janice McCrudden SLYC 16 12 9 -20 20 20 17 17 – – 111 pts

17th 69 David Nicholls HISC -18 18 16 13 16 16 16 16 – – 111 pts

18th 93 Simon Radford HISC 11 17 13 -20 20 20 20 11 – – 112 pts

19th 55 Mark Holliday HISC 19 15 -20 20 20 20 20 20 – – 134 pts

Related Post:

RS Elite & Tasar Championships Open HISC Regatta Weekend

RS Elite head to Cowes for International Grand Prix 2022