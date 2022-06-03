RS Elite & Tasar Championships Open HISC Regatta Weekend

The RS Elite Southern Championship and Tasar class UK Nationals are the opening events for the Hayling Island SC Jubilee Regatta Weekend.

The main regatta, which gets underway on Saturday 4 June, also features Open Meetings for the OK and Flying 15 classes within the traditional club regatta format.

Three races were completed for the RS Elite and Tasar competitors on their opening day in Hayling Bay.

In the RS Elite Southern Championship, No.25 of Jostein Aker leads with 9 points after winning the first two races.

In second is No.67 of Ossie Stewart on 10 points and in third place No.92 of James Yearsley, winner of race 3, with 11 points.

In the Tasar UK Nationals, Rick and Sarah Perkins from Whitstable YC won the opening race and lead with 6 points.

In second place are Robert and Isabella Gullan of HISC who won the day’s final race, with 8 points, and third are Jeremy and Suzanne Hawkins from Porthpean SC who won the middle race and have 11 points.

Racing will continue through Sunday.

RS Elite Southern Championship – Leaders after 3 races (19 entries)

1st 25 Jostein Aker HISC 1 1 7 – – 9 pts

2nd 67 Ossie Stewart HISC 2 5 3 – – 10 pts

3rd 92 James Yearsley HISC 6 4 1 – – 11 pts

4th 110 Paul Fisk Emsworth SC 7 6 2 – – 15 pts

5th 7 Tom Hewitson HISC 4 8 4 – – 16 pts

6th 46 Peter Copsey HISC 8 2 8 – – 18 pts

Full RS Elite results available here . . .

Tasar class UK Nationals – Leaders after 3 races (15 entries)

1st 2629 Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins Whitstable YC 1 2 3 – – 6 pts

2nd 175 Robert Gullan and Isabella Gullan HISC 3 4 1 – – 8 pts

3rd 2973 Jeremy Hawkins and Suzanne Hawkins Porthpean SC 5 1 5 – – 11 pts

4th 2972 Stephan Heim and Immanuel Schwickert Paderborner YC 4 5 4 – – 13 pts

5th 2635 Chris Dance and Chris Barnes Sandringham YC NSW 2 9 7 – – 18 pts

6th 2802 John Rees and Mari Shepherd HISC 11 6 2 – – 19 pts

Full Tasar results available here . . .