Hempel World Cup – Day 3 for the Olympic sailing classes

Day 3 of the Hempel World Cup Series Allianz Regatta for the Olympic sailing classes
A windless morning picks up to a sunny and moderate breeze of 7 to 13 knots in the afternoon
470 Mixed – Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI) won both of Thursday’s races to move up to second overall with 10 points. Elena Berta and Jacopo Izzo (ITA) continue to lead after consistent scores of 4, 3 with 9 points.
ILCA 6 – Emma Plasschaert (BEL) moved into fourth with a 2, 1 on 28 points, but it si Louise Cervera (FRA) who continues to lead, now with 12 points. Second is Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE) with 25 points.
Best placed British competitor is Matilda Nichills in 25 place after five races.
49erFX Women – Two different German crews each won a race Thursday, but it was Australia’s Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot who sailed a very consistent three races to move into top spot, 4 points ahead of the reigning World Champions Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz.
Britain’s Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter are in 14 place after seven races.
49er Men – Bart Lambriex and Floris van der Werken (NED) won both of the day’s Gold Fleet races to move to a 16-point lead. Second place is held jointly with teams from France, Ireland and the Netherlands all on 30 points.
Britain’s only entry in the 49er, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt did not race on day 3. They are 33 overall.
Nacra 17 – Joao Siemsen and Marina Arndt (BRA) move up the rankings to draw level with series leaders Lukas Haberl and Tanja Frank (AUT).
Formula Kite Women – Annelous Lammerts (NED) has six wins from seven races to lead from Maya Ashkenazi (ISR).
Formula Kite Men – Benoit Gomez (FRA) and Lorenzo Boschetti (ITA) dominated Yellow and Blue Groups respectively, each with a string of bullets to put them joint 1st overall.
iQFOiL Women – No races completed today, so Lilian de Geus (NED) continues to lead with 3 points after four races from Maria Bazo (PER).
iQFOiL Men – No races completed today, so Max Castelein (NED) continues to lead, tied on 4 points with Huig Jan Tak (NED) after four races.
The forecast is looking good for Friday, the final day of fleet racing for the boat classes before their Medal Races on Saturday.
Overall Olympic Class leaders after Day 3 at 2022 Allianz Regatta:
ILCA 6
1st FRA Louise CERVERA 2 5 -16 3 2 – – 12 pts
2nd GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 12 -27 1 7 5 – – 25 pts
3rd FRA Marie BARRUE 1 -26 9 8 9 – – 27 pts
4th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT -27 22 3 2 1 – – 28 pts
GBR
25th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS -32 29 27 10 22 – – 88 pts
54th GBR Anya HAJI-MICHAEL -58 44 51 48 39 – – 182 pts
470 Mixed
1st ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Jacopo IZZO 18 9 1 -9 1 4 3 – – 9 pts
2nd SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER 18 10 6 -8 2 1 1 – – 10 pts
3rd AUS 8 Chris CHARLWOOD and Amelia CATT 27 16 5 -11 4 3 4 – – 16 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed
1st AUT 33 Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK 24 17 1 2 4 3 5 -7 2 – – 17 pts
2nd BRA 55 Joao SIEMSEN and Marina ARNDT 22 17 2 -5 5 1 4 2 3 – – 17 pts
3rd AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 33 18 -15 3 3 4 2 1 5 – – 18 pts
49erFX Women
1st AUS 47 Laura HARDING and Annie WILMOT 1 3 -10 5 3 5 6 – – 23 pts
2nd NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ -27 1 5 1 7 3 10 – – 27 pts
3rd AUS 44 Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE 3 8 2 2 8 7 -9 – – 30 pts
GBR
14th GBR 379 Hannah BRISTOW and Anna CARPENTER 8 14 13 13 6 16 -21 – – 70 pts
49er Men
1st NED 4 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 1 2 1 4 4 -8 1 1 – – 14 pts
2nd NED 69 Pim van VUGT and Scipio HOUTMAN 2 8 2 5 7 4 2 -17 – – 30 pts
3rd FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 6 1 -21 9 1 2 7 4 – – 30 pts
4th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Seán WADDILOVE 7 2 5 2 1 10 3 -18 – – 30 pts
GBR
33rd GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 13 6 9 11 -21 20 20 20 – – 79 pts
Formula Kite Women
1st NED 20 Annelous LAMMERTS – – 5 pts
2nd ISR 58 Maya ASHKENAZI – – 14 pts
3rd ISR 56 Gal ZUKERMAN – – 15 pts
Formula Kite Men
1st FRA 54 Gomez BENOIT 1 -24 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd ITA 11 Lorenzo BOSCHETTI -2 1 -2 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
3rd ITA 24 Riccardo PIANOSI 1 -4 1 -26 2 3 2.5 – – 9.5 pts
iQFOil Women after 4 races
1 NED 3 Lilian de GEUS – – 3 pts
2 PER 7 Maria Belen BAZO – – 5 pts
3 GER 33 Lena ERDIL – – 8 pts
iQFOil Men after 4 races
1st NED 36 Max CASTELEIN – – 4 pts
2nd NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – 4 pts
3rd FRA 56 Louis GIARD – – 7 pts