Hempel World Cup – Day 3 for the Olympic sailing classes

Day 3 of the Hempel World Cup Series Allianz Regatta for the Olympic sailing classes

A windless morning picks up to a sunny and moderate breeze of 7 to 13 knots in the afternoon

470 Mixed – Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI) won both of Thursday’s races to move up to second overall with 10 points. Elena Berta and Jacopo Izzo (ITA) continue to lead after consistent scores of 4, 3 with 9 points.

ILCA 6 – Emma Plasschaert (BEL) moved into fourth with a 2, 1 on 28 points, but it si Louise Cervera (FRA) who continues to lead, now with 12 points. Second is Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE) with 25 points.

Best placed British competitor is Matilda Nichills in 25 place after five races.

49erFX Women – Two different German crews each won a race Thursday, but it was Australia’s Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot who sailed a very consistent three races to move into top spot, 4 points ahead of the reigning World Champions Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz.

Britain’s Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter are in 14 place after seven races.

49er Men – Bart Lambriex and Floris van der Werken (NED) won both of the day’s Gold Fleet races to move to a 16-point lead. Second place is held jointly with teams from France, Ireland and the Netherlands all on 30 points.

Britain’s only entry in the 49er, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt did not race on day 3. They are 33 overall.

Nacra 17 – Joao Siemsen and Marina Arndt (BRA) move up the rankings to draw level with series leaders Lukas Haberl and Tanja Frank (AUT).

Formula Kite Women – Annelous Lammerts (NED) has six wins from seven races to lead from Maya Ashkenazi (ISR).

Formula Kite Men – Benoit Gomez (FRA) and Lorenzo Boschetti (ITA) dominated Yellow and Blue Groups respectively, each with a string of bullets to put them joint 1st overall.

iQFOiL Women – No races completed today, so Lilian de Geus (NED) continues to lead with 3 points after four races from Maria Bazo (PER).

iQFOiL Men – No races completed today, so Max Castelein (NED) continues to lead, tied on 4 points with Huig Jan Tak (NED) after four races.

The forecast is looking good for Friday, the final day of fleet racing for the boat classes before their Medal Races on Saturday.

Overall Olympic Class leaders after Day 3 at 2022 Allianz Regatta:

ILCA 6

1st FRA Louise CERVERA 2 5 -16 3 2 – – 12 pts

2nd GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 12 -27 1 7 5 – – 25 pts

3rd FRA Marie BARRUE 1 -26 9 8 9 – – 27 pts

4th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT -27 22 3 2 1 – – 28 pts

GBR

25th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS -32 29 27 10 22 – – 88 pts

54th GBR Anya HAJI-MICHAEL -58 44 51 48 39 – – 182 pts

470 Mixed

1st ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Jacopo IZZO 18 9 1 -9 1 4 3 – – 9 pts

2nd SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER 18 10 6 -8 2 1 1 – – 10 pts

3rd AUS 8 Chris CHARLWOOD and Amelia CATT 27 16 5 -11 4 3 4 – – 16 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed

1st AUT 33 Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK 24 17 1 2 4 3 5 -7 2 – – 17 pts

2nd BRA 55 Joao SIEMSEN and Marina ARNDT 22 17 2 -5 5 1 4 2 3 – – 17 pts

3rd AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 33 18 -15 3 3 4 2 1 5 – – 18 pts

49erFX Women

1st AUS 47 Laura HARDING and Annie WILMOT 1 3 -10 5 3 5 6 – – 23 pts

2nd NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ -27 1 5 1 7 3 10 – – 27 pts

3rd AUS 44 Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE 3 8 2 2 8 7 -9 – – 30 pts

GBR

14th GBR 379 Hannah BRISTOW and Anna CARPENTER 8 14 13 13 6 16 -21 – – 70 pts

49er Men

1st NED 4 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 1 2 1 4 4 -8 1 1 – – 14 pts

2nd NED 69 Pim van VUGT and Scipio HOUTMAN 2 8 2 5 7 4 2 -17 – – 30 pts

3rd FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 6 1 -21 9 1 2 7 4 – – 30 pts

4th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Seán WADDILOVE 7 2 5 2 1 10 3 -18 – – 30 pts

GBR

33rd GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 13 6 9 11 -21 20 20 20 – – 79 pts

Formula Kite Women

1st NED 20 Annelous LAMMERTS – – 5 pts

2nd ISR 58 Maya ASHKENAZI – – 14 pts

3rd ISR 56 Gal ZUKERMAN – – 15 pts

Formula Kite Men

1st FRA 54 Gomez BENOIT 1 -24 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd ITA 11 Lorenzo BOSCHETTI -2 1 -2 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

3rd ITA 24 Riccardo PIANOSI 1 -4 1 -26 2 3 2.5 – – 9.5 pts

iQFOil Women after 4 races

1 NED 3 Lilian de GEUS – – 3 pts

2 PER 7 Maria Belen BAZO – – 5 pts

3 GER 33 Lena ERDIL – – 8 pts

iQFOil Men after 4 races

1st NED 36 Max CASTELEIN – – 4 pts

2nd NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – 4 pts

3rd FRA 56 Louis GIARD – – 7 pts

