International 14 Nationals & POW – Truswell and FitzGerald take lead

After two days of racing the International 14 class have completed six races of their National Championship at the Royal Fowey Yacht Club.

Overall leaders are Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald who won the first four races of the championship and have a total of six points.

In second place are Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary, winners of the other two races completed, with eight points.

In third place are Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait with 18 points, fourth Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson with 20 points and fifth Martin Jones and Ian Lodder on 24 points.

Friday 3 June will see the running of the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup, first hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes in 1927.

International 14 – 2022 National Championship Week and POW

1st 1553 Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald 1 1 1 1 -2 2 – – 6 pts

2nd 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary 2 -4 2 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

3rd 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait 3 2 4 6 3 -7 – – 18 pts

4th 1566 Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson 4 3 3 5 -6 5 – – 20 pts

5th 1567 Martin Jones and Ian Lodder 5 6 -7 4 5 4 – – 24 pts

6th 1530 Alex Knight and James Clark 8 5 6 -12 10 6 – – 35 pts

7th 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle 6 8 5 11 9 -19 – – 39 pts

8th 1558 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal 7 7 -16 8 7 11 – – 40 pts

9th 1572 Pete Bromley and Hugh Maclean -11 9 8 7 8 10 – – 42 pts

10th 1569 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett -19 19 19 3 4 3 – – 48 pts

11th 1551 Richard Bone and Alex Smith 9 -13 10 9 12 8 – – 48 pts

12th 1527 Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton 10 11 9 -14 11 9 – – 50 pts

13th 1546 Charles Duchesne and James Cunnison 13 -15 11 10 14 13 – – 61 pts

14th 1573 Peter Crockford and Harry Kennedy 14 12 12 -15 15 12 – – 65 pts

15th 1531 Andrew Penman and Chris Watson 12 10 -19 13 13 19 – – 67 pts

16th 37 Andres Gasser and Philipp Kaenzig 15 16 16 16 17 -19 – – 80 pts

17th 1520 Rob Higgins and Theo Galyer 16 14 13 -19 19 19 – – 81 pts

18th 1568 Liam Stacpoole and Wayne Barnicoat -19 19 19 19 19 19 – – 95 pts