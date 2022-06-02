Finn Southern Championship – Lawerence Crispin winner

Mengeham Rythe SC hosted the 2022 Finn Southern Area Championship

Lawerence Crispin was the eventual winner, counting a race win and two, second place finishes for a three point total.

In second was John Heyes also winning a race and finishing with eight points, while in third place was another race winner, Richard Sharp on ten points.

Christian Sjoberg finished in fourth place after taking the fourth race win, fifth was Mike de Courcy and sixth Roman Khodykin.

Over the weekend of 28 and 29 May, a great entry of 25 sailors travelled from across the country to race in Hayling Bay.

Only one race was completed on the Saturday, won by Crispin ahead of Tim Carver and John Heyes.

When racing resumed on Sunday, the first race went to Sjoberg ahead of Mike de Courcy and Crispin.

The second race went to Sharp ahead of Crispin and Khodykin, and then the final race to Heyes ahead of Crispin in second and de Courcy third.

Crispin able to drop his earlier third place and count a 1, 2, 2 for a comfortable overall win.

Finn 2022 Southern Area Championship

1st 74 Lawerence Crispin 1 ‑3 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd 61 John Heyes 3 ‑13 4 1 – – 8 pts

3rd 90 Richard Sharp 5 4 1 ‑6 – – 10 pts

4th 201 Christian Sjoberg 8 1 6 (DNS) – – 15 pts

5th 21 Mike de Courcy (DNC) 2 11 3 – – 16 pts

6th 13 Roman Khodykin 6 ‑7 3 7 – – 16 pts

7th 8 Tim Carver 2 8 9 ‑11 – – 19 pts

8th 1 Sander Kooij 11 ‑17 7 5 – – 23 pts

9th 12 Dan Belton 9 ‑10 8 8 – – 25 pts

10th 3 Simon Pettit 7 11 ‑15 9 – – 27 pts

11th 76 David Mitchell ‑16 12 12 4 – – 28 pts

12th 4 Russell Ward 10 5 ‑16 13 – – 28 pts

13th 777 Howard Sellars 15 9 5 DNS – – 29 pts

14th 567 Martin Hughes 13 6 10 RET – – 29 pts

15th 803 Ivan Burden 14 ‑15 14 10 – – 38 pts

16th 16 John Colegrave 12 ‑20 13 14 – – 39 pts

17th 631 Richard Hart 4 18 18 DNS – – 40 pts

18th 30 Ian Frayne ‑20 14 19 12 – – 45 pts

19th 606 Jeremy Drummond 19 OCS 17 16 – – 52 pts

20th 18 Jonathan Pyke 17 16 21 RET – – 54 pts

21st 66 Robin Grange 18 OCS 22 15 – – 55 pts

22nd 685 Richard Crane RET 21 20 17 – – 58 pts

23rd 91 Bill Chalker 21 19 ‑23 18 – – 58 pts

24th 100 Matthew Walker DNS 26 DNC DNC – – 78 pts

24th 89 Andy Gray DNC 26 DNC DNC – – 78 pts