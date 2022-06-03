Congratulations to Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald on winning the 2022 Prince of Wales Cup in Fowey.
Presented by H.R.H The Prince of Wales and first sailed for in 1927 at Cowes.
Prince of Wales Cup – Final (16 entries)
1st 1553 Scrumpet – Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald – Itchenor SC
2nd 1565 Zog – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – Itchenor SC
3rd 1569 Bubble – Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – Itchenor SC
4th 1530 Smash It – Alex Knight and James Clark – Chew Valley Lake SC
5th 1551 The Gizzardgulper – Richard Bone and Alex Smith – Bough Beech SC
6th 1566 Think PInk – Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson – Itchenor SC
7th 1567 Synchronicity – Martin Jones and Ian Lodder – Itchenor SC
8th 1557 Amazing Mazie – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – Royal Yacht Squadron
9th 1531 Eagle 2 – Andrew Penman and Chris Watson – Itchenor SC
10th 1573 Rainmaker – Peter Crockford and Harry Kennedy – Itchenor SC
11th 1568 Pat Clifton – Liam Stacpoole and Wayne Barnicoat – Restronguet SC
12th 1558 Dragon – Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – Itchenor SC
13th 1520 Hiccup – Rob Higgins and Theo Galyer – Chew Valley Lake SC / HISC
14th 1527 Blue Fire – Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton – Itchenor SC
DNF 1561 Marliyn – Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – Itchenor SC
DNF 1572 Chimera – Pete Bromley and Hugh Maclean – Itchenor SC
