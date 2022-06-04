151 Miglia-Trofeo Cetilar double for ARCA SGR

Furio Benussi’s 100ft ARCA SGR cruised across the Punta Ala finish line to her second consecutive 151 Miglia-Trofeo Cetilar line honours victory.

Her elapsed time of 18 hours 40 minutes 45 seconds was well outside the race record of 13 hours, 50 minutes and 43 seconds set by George David’s Rambler 88 in 2019 and even outside her own 2021 time of 15 hours 42 minutes.

But the news got better for the Trieste-based maxi as those astern slowed and stopped before Formiche di Grosseto and then struggled on the final leg to the finish. This handed ARCA SGR the IRC corrected time prize for the maxi division.

OSCAR 3 ended up second overall, her time correcting out to 38 minutes behind ACRA SGR with Giancarlo Gianni’s heavily campaigned Carroll Marine 60 Durlindana 3 third.

Full Results available here . . .

The 13th edition of the 151 Miglia-Trofeo Cetilar, is the fourth event in the International Maxi Association’s 2022 Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge.

