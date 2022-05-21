Lyra is first IMA Maxi European Champion

Terry Hui’s Wally 77 Lyra is the first IMA Maxi European Champion

The final race of the IMA Maxi Europeans, part of Tre Golfi Sailing Week, was the traditional lap of Capri, measuring just under 15 miles, which proved the decider of the first IMA Maxi European Championship.

The race set off in a light southerly with an upwind leg into the channel between the Sorrentine peninsula and Capri before continuing on a clockwise lap around the Italian island. Approaching the Faraglioni the wind went light, but enough wind remained to get the 21 maxi boat fleet around the rest of the island.

Third home on the water was Terry Hui’s heavyweight Frers-designed Wally 77 Lyra to win the race overall by more than five minutes from Paolo Gamucci’s Cippa Lippa X under IRC corrected time.

A disappointing 11th under IRC for North Star and a devastating 19th for parked-up Jethou caused them to drop to second and third place on the Maxi European Championship podium, displaced by the all-conquering Lyra by a mere 0.75 points.

Lyra’s crew and her Chinese-Canadian owner Terry Hui are no strangers to winning, having frequently prevailed in Wally or maxi classes at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez and the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup.

Maxi European Championship Class winners:

Class 1 – North Star



Class 2 – Lyra



Class 3 – WallyNo

Class 4 – Blue Oyster



IMA Maxi Europeans 2022 – Overall after 5 races

1st 1 Lyra Wally 77 MLT – – 12.50 pts

2nd 2 North Star JV72 GBR – – 13.25 pts

3rd 3 Jethou M74 GBR – – 15.75 pts

4th 4 Wallyno Wally 60 LUX – – 0 18.00 pts

5th 5 Capricorno R&P78 ITA – – 24.50 pts

6th 6 Highland Fling XI Reichel Pugh 82 MON – – 24.75 pts

7th 7 Fra Diavolo Mylius 18,35 ITA – – 25.50 pts

8th 8 Ryokan 2 Wally 80 FRA – – 0 32.75 pts

9th 9 H2O Vallicelli 78 ITA – – 33.50 pts

10th 10 Cippa Lippa X Mylius 60CK ITA – – 0 34.00 pts

11th 11 Spirit of Lorina Botin 65 FRA – – .0 42.00 pts

12th 12 Blue Oyster Dehler 60 ITA – – 46.25 pts

13th 13 Shirlaf Swan 65 ITA – – 50.75 pts

14th 14 .G P65 – Felci ITA – – 56.50 pts

15th 15 Lady First Mylius 60 FRA – – 57.75 pts

16th 16 Manticore Mylius 60 ITA – – 60.00 pts

17th 17 Boabunda Wally 60 ITA – – 64.25 pts

18th 18 Durlindana 3 Farr 60 ITA – – 71.25 pts

19th 19 SUD Mylius 60 ITA – – 76.00 pts

20th 20 ARCA The Yard (Custom 100) AUS – – 84.25 pts

21st 21 Stella Maris Star 64 ITA – – 86.00 pts

22nd 22 Lupa of the Sea Baltic 78 GBR – – 87.25 pts

23rd 23 HÄGAR V Scuderia 65 ITA – – 89.25 pts

24th 24 Aria Mylius 60 ITA – – 109.25 pts

25th 24 Y.O.L. Vallicelli 68 GBR – – 109.25 pts