Lyra is first IMA Maxi European Champion

- Terry Hui’s Wally 77 Lyra is the first IMA Maxi European Champion
The final race of the IMA Maxi Europeans, part of Tre Golfi Sailing Week, was the traditional lap of Capri, measuring just under 15 miles, which proved the decider of the first IMA Maxi European Championship.
The race set off in a light southerly with an upwind leg into the channel between the Sorrentine peninsula and Capri before continuing on a clockwise lap around the Italian island. Approaching the Faraglioni the wind went light, but enough wind remained to get the 21 maxi boat fleet around the rest of the island.
Third home on the water was Terry Hui’s heavyweight Frers-designed Wally 77 Lyra to win the race overall by more than five minutes from Paolo Gamucci’s Cippa Lippa X under IRC corrected time.
A disappointing 11th under IRC for North Star and a devastating 19th for parked-up Jethou caused them to drop to second and third place on the Maxi European Championship podium, displaced by the all-conquering Lyra by a mere 0.75 points.
Lyra’s crew and her Chinese-Canadian owner Terry Hui are no strangers to winning, having frequently prevailed in Wally or maxi classes at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez and the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup.
Maxi European Championship Class winners:
- Class 1 – North Star
- Class 2 – Lyra
- Class 3 – WallyNo
- Class 4 – Blue Oyster
IMA Maxi Europeans 2022 – Overall after 5 races
1st 1 Lyra Wally 77 MLT – – 12.50 pts
2nd 2 North Star JV72 GBR – – 13.25 pts
3rd 3 Jethou M74 GBR – – 15.75 pts
4th 4 Wallyno Wally 60 LUX – – 0 18.00 pts
5th 5 Capricorno R&P78 ITA – – 24.50 pts
6th 6 Highland Fling XI Reichel Pugh 82 MON – – 24.75 pts
7th 7 Fra Diavolo Mylius 18,35 ITA – – 25.50 pts
8th 8 Ryokan 2 Wally 80 FRA – – 0 32.75 pts
9th 9 H2O Vallicelli 78 ITA – – 33.50 pts
10th 10 Cippa Lippa X Mylius 60CK ITA – – 0 34.00 pts
11th 11 Spirit of Lorina Botin 65 FRA – – .0 42.00 pts
12th 12 Blue Oyster Dehler 60 ITA – – 46.25 pts
13th 13 Shirlaf Swan 65 ITA – – 50.75 pts
14th 14 .G P65 – Felci ITA – – 56.50 pts
15th 15 Lady First Mylius 60 FRA – – 57.75 pts
16th 16 Manticore Mylius 60 ITA – – 60.00 pts
17th 17 Boabunda Wally 60 ITA – – 64.25 pts
18th 18 Durlindana 3 Farr 60 ITA – – 71.25 pts
19th 19 SUD Mylius 60 ITA – – 76.00 pts
20th 20 ARCA The Yard (Custom 100) AUS – – 84.25 pts
21st 21 Stella Maris Star 64 ITA – – 86.00 pts
22nd 22 Lupa of the Sea Baltic 78 GBR – – 87.25 pts
23rd 23 HÄGAR V Scuderia 65 ITA – – 89.25 pts
24th 24 Aria Mylius 60 ITA – – 109.25 pts
25th 24 Y.O.L. Vallicelli 68 GBR – – 109.25 pts