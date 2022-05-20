IKA Kitefoiling Youth U17 and U21 Worlds – Torregrande Day 2

After day 2 of racing at the Formula Kite U21 and the A class U17 Youth Foil World Championships in Torregrande, Sardinia, leaders are:

Formula Kite U21 (Female) – Maya Ashkenazi of Israel

Formula Kite U21 (Male) – Max Maeder of Singapore and Riccardo Pianosi Italy

A class Youth Foil U17 (Male & Female) – Gian Andrea Stragiotti of Switzerland

A change of leaders in the female Formula Kite fleet after a big crash took out Gal Zukerman.

Israel’s Maya Ashkenazi is in first place, just one point ahead of defending world champion Julia Damasiewicz from Poland with Zukerman in third place.

Francesca Maini (15, 10, 14, 13) is best placed British competitor in 14th place.

In the men’s Formula Kite fleet, Max Maeder from Singapore has eight wins from eight races at the end of qualifying and is tied on 6 points with Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi.

In third place is Qibin Huang of China with 11 points.

Britain’s Mattia Maini is in 11th place with 61 points after a 6, -8, 5, 5 score on day 2. Sam Dickinson is in 29th place.

Four race wins for Gian Andrea Stragiotti of Switzerland in the Youth Foil U17 fleet take him into the lead with 7 points.

In second is Poland’s Jan Koszowski and third Jakub Balewicz.

Formula Kite U21 Results after Day 2:

Formula Kite Female (8 races, 2 discard) 22 entries

1st ISR Maya Ashkenazi -5 1 5 4 2 1 2 -23 – – 15 pts

2nd POL Julia Damasiewicz 3 5 -10 1 -7 3 3 1 – – 16 pts

3rd ISR Gal Zukerman -6 3 1 3 3 -23 5 4 – – 19 pts

4th POL Magdalena Woyciechowska 4 2 -12 6 4 -23 1 3 – – 20 pts

5th POL Nina Arcisz 1 -15 -23 2 5 4 4 6 – – 22 pts

6th FRA Heloise Pegourie 2 6 5.0 RDG 7 1 -23 -12 2 – – 23 pts

Formula Kite Male (8 races, 2 discard) 42 entries

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder -1 -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA Riccardo Pianosi -22 1 1 1 1 -4 1 1 – – 6 pts

3rd CHN Qibin Huang 1 -7 2 2 -4 1 3 2 – – 11 pts

4th CZE Vojtech Koska 2 2 -5 2 2 2 -4 3.7 RDG – – 13.7 pts

5th POL Jakub Jurkowski 3 -9 2 4 -5 3 2 3 – – 17 pts

6th USA Noah Runciman 2 3 -10 -10 2 2 5 5 – – 19 pts

Full U21 results available here . . .

A class U17 YouthFoil (8 races, 2 discard) 19 entries

1st SUI Gian Andrea Stragiotti – – 7 pts

2nd POL Jan Koszowski – – 11 pts

3rd POL Jakub Balewicz – – 15 pts

Full U17 results available here . . .