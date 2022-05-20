2.4mR Europeans – Megan Pascoe leads

Megan Pascoe of Britain leads the 2.4mR Europeans at Port Haliguen, Quiberon, France.

No racing on Thursday, day 4 of the 2.4mR European Championships, where after three days of racing Megan Pascoe has a two point lead after six races completed.

Pascoe added two race wins to her score Wednesday and after discard has 8 points.

Second is Damien Seguin (4, 2) of France with 10 points and in third Antonio Squizzato (5, 5) of Italy on 20 points.

Pascoe won the first race of day 3 ahead of Karl Dehler of Germany, with Ulli Libor GER taking third place. In the second race, Pascoe finished ahead of Seguin with Heiko Kroeger GER third.

There are four races scheduled to complete the championahip.

2.4mR European Championship – Leaders after 6 races (38 entries)

1st GBR 163 Megan PASCOE 1 3 -4 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA 13 Damien SEGUIN 2 -5 1 1 4 2 – – 10 pts

3rd ITA 112 Antonio SQUIZZATO 5 2 3 -7 5 5 – – 20 pts

4th GER 1 Heiko KROEGER 3 4 -8 5 7 3 – – 22 pts

5th GER 7 Ulli LIBOR -14 7 2 3 3 8 – – 23 pts

6th GER 10 Karl DEHLER 8 -12 6 4 2 6 – – 26 pts

7th GBR 124 Jonathan CURRELL 6 1 7 -9 6 9 – – 29 pts

8th SUI 917 Urs INFANGER 4 -9 5 6 8 7 – – 30 pts

9th SWE 1 Fia FJELDDAHL 9 6 -14 12 9 4 – – 40 pts

10th FIN 190 Antti KOKKALA 7 8 11 10 -20 15 – – 51 pts

11th FRA 1009 Loïc EONNET 10 11 -39 8 16 11 – – 56 pts

12th FRA 006 Benoît MÉLEN 13 -29 20 18 11 10 – – 72 pts

13th GER 80 Michael JAKOBS 12 -30 13 11 23 17 – – 76 pts

14th GBR 55 Bruce HILL 17 13 -25 21 15 16 – – 82 pts

15th GER 6 Lutz-Christian SCHRÖDER -23 15 19 16 14 18 – – 82 pts

16th GBR 143 Kate HEDLEY 11 16 21 -28 18 22 – – 88 pts

17th GER 72 Karin HOFMANN 16 21 9 23 -25 21 – – 90 pts

18th GBR 1022 Simon HILL -39 39 16 13 10 12 – – 90 pts

19th SWE 420 Henrik JOHNSSON 15 10 12 15 -39 39 – – 91 pts

20th GBR 843 Jazz TURNER -25 25 18 17 21 14 – – 95 pts

Full results available here . . .