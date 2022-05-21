2.4mR Europeans – Megan Pascoe is 2022 European Champion

- Megan Pascoe of Britain wins 2.4mR Europeans at Port Haliguen, Quiberon, France.
Megan Pascoe is the new 2.4mR European Champion finishing with 13 points after eight races.
Pascoe, from Frensham Pond SC, finished two points ahead of Damien Seguin of France with in third place Heïko Kruger of Germany.
2.4mR European Championship – Final Leaders after 8 races (38 entries)
1st GBR 163 Megan PASCOE 1 3 -4 2 1 1 2 3 – – 13 pts
2nd FRA 13 Damien SEGUIN 2 -5 1 1 4 2 4 1 – – 15 pts
3rd GER 1 Heiko KROEGER 3 4 -8 5 7 3 1 2 – – 25 pts
4th ITA 112 Antonio SQUIZZATO 5 2 3 -7 5 5 3 4 – – 27 pts
5th GER 10 Karl DEHLER 8 -12 6 4 2 6 5 6 – – 37 pts
6th GBR 124 Jonathan CURRELL 6 1 7 -9 6 9 7 5 – – 41 pts
7th GER 7 Ulli LIBOR -14 7 2 3 3 8 10 14 – – 47 pts
8th SUI 917 Urs INFANGER 4 9 5 6 8 7 8 -11 – – 47 pts
9th SWE 1 Fia FJELDDAHL 9 6 -14 12 9 4 6 7 – – 53 pts
10th FIN 190 Antti KOKKALA 7 8 11 10 -20 15 12 8 – – 71 pts
Other GBR
15th GBR 55 Bruce HILL – – 119 pts
16th GBR 143 Kate HEDLEY – – 124 pts
17th GBR 843 Jazz TURNER – – 126 pts
21st GBR 137 John PATRICK – – 136 pts
26th GBR 1022 Simon HILL – – 168 pts
38th GBR 1004 Brian HARDING – – 245 pts