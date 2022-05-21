2.4mR Europeans – Megan Pascoe is 2022 European Champion

Megan Pascoe of Britain wins 2.4mR Europeans at Port Haliguen, Quiberon, France.

Megan Pascoe is the new 2.4mR European Champion finishing with 13 points after eight races.

Pascoe, from Frensham Pond SC, finished two points ahead of Damien Seguin of France with in third place Heïko Kruger of Germany.

2.4mR European Championship – Final Leaders after 8 races (38 entries)

1st GBR 163 Megan PASCOE 1 3 -4 2 1 1 2 3 – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 13 Damien SEGUIN 2 -5 1 1 4 2 4 1 – – 15 pts

3rd GER 1 Heiko KROEGER 3 4 -8 5 7 3 1 2 – – 25 pts

4th ITA 112 Antonio SQUIZZATO 5 2 3 -7 5 5 3 4 – – 27 pts

5th GER 10 Karl DEHLER 8 -12 6 4 2 6 5 6 – – 37 pts

6th GBR 124 Jonathan CURRELL 6 1 7 -9 6 9 7 5 – – 41 pts

7th GER 7 Ulli LIBOR -14 7 2 3 3 8 10 14 – – 47 pts

8th SUI 917 Urs INFANGER 4 9 5 6 8 7 8 -11 – – 47 pts

9th SWE 1 Fia FJELDDAHL 9 6 -14 12 9 4 6 7 – – 53 pts

10th FIN 190 Antti KOKKALA 7 8 11 10 -20 15 12 8 – – 71 pts

Other GBR

15th GBR 55 Bruce HILL – – 119 pts

16th GBR 143 Kate HEDLEY – – 124 pts

17th GBR 843 Jazz TURNER – – 126 pts

21st GBR 137 John PATRICK – – 136 pts

26th GBR 1022 Simon HILL – – 168 pts

38th GBR 1004 Brian HARDING – – 245 pts

Full results available here . . .