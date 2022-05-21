iQFoil European Championships – Wilson leads into final weekend

Course racing for Day 4 of the 2022 iQFoil European Championships at Circolo Surf Torbole.

Emma Wilson GBR leads the Women

Luuc Van Opzeeland NED leads the men

Britain’s Emma Wilson (3 1 BFD 2 ) extended her lead in the women’s iQFoil European Championship to 20 points after four more course races on Friday.

Wilson leads the event from Hélène Noesmoen of France and Maja Dziarnowska of Poland who are tied on 45 points with two days of racing remaining.

Islay Watson ( 5 19 5 1) has moved into fourth place, with the leading U21 competitor, Daniela Peleg of Israel in fifth place.

Saskia Sills had a tough day fnishing down in 13th place, while Catrin Williams slipped to 25th and is 5th placed U21.



In the men Luuc Van Opzeeland of Holland now has 23 points and a 24 point lead over Italy’s Nicolò Renna with Nicolas Gotard in third place on 58 points.

Britain’s Sam Sills (9 -19 -39 3) is in fourth place with 72 points, seventh is Andrew Brown with 101 points and eighth Matt Barton on 110 points.

Medal racing is scheduled for Sunday.

Women – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 16 races (95 entries)

1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON 3 1 BFD 2 – – 25 pts

2nd FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN -24 2 DNF 11 – – 45 pts

3rd POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA -13 4 1 4 – – 45 pts

4th GBR 529 Islay WATSON 5 19 5 1 – – 69 pts

5th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – U21 4 7 3 5 – – 82 pts

6th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR 2 12 8 -20 – – 83 pts

7th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI 11 5 -38 18 – – 84 pts

8th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN -38 6 -35 7 – – 84 pts

9th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 1 RET 19 16 – – 87 pts

10th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI -18 3 2 -21 – – 88 pts

Men – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 16 races (154 entries)

1st NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND 1 -3 3 1 – – 23 pts

2nd ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 6 -15 1 -29 – – 47.7 pts

3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD 2 DNF 5 BFD – – 58 pts

4th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 9 -19 -39 3 – – 72 pts

5th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE 7 7 -30 -26 – – 83 pts

6th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK -43 4 8 7 – – 97 pts

7th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN 17 8 -21 -60 – – 101 pts

8th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON 4 28 20 BFD – – 110 pts

9th FRA 152 Tom ARNOUX 18 6 6 2 – – 113.7 pts

10th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS 16 5 34 31 – – 114 pts