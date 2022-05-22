Postma makes history at Finn Gold Cup

- Pieter-Jan Postma NED wins 2022 Finn Gold Cup
- Domonkos Nemeth HUN wins 2022 Finn Silver Cup
Pieter-Jan Postma made history by winning the 2022 Finn Gold Cup, the first Dutch winner of this massively prestigious trophy in its 66 year history.
Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, took silver, while Hungary’s Domonkos Nemeth, took bronze.
Domonkos Nemeth also won the Finn Silver Cup, for the U23 World Championship, from Finland’s Joonas Harju and Waltteri Mosio.
No more racing was possible on the final day as the very high temperatures killed the breeze. The fleet was sent out for a 13.00 start but the early morning southerly soon died away leaving the fleet drifting around on a scorching hot Lake Garda. Racing was then abandoned just before the 15.00 time limit.
Postma also rewrote history in another way. He was sailing a TT2 hull from DC Composites in The Netherlands, and breaks the 27 year run of winning hulls from Devoti Sailing.
Postma was extremely excited to finally win the Finn Gold Cup after 17 years of trying. His first Gold Cup was in 2005 and after two silvers and three bronzes, he can finally engrave his name on the ultimate prize in singlehanded dinghy sailing and make an indelible mark on sailing history.
Postma was exuberant as he was presented the Finn Gold Cup.
“This feels good. This feels great. This feels a very special moment here with this whole Finn family. I have been racing a bit in this class. To catch this boat, to go with speed, downwind, upwind, to take the starts with this family of 110 competitors is a very special feeling which I lock in my heart.”
“It was a great event here in Malcesine with good volunteers, and a class with 110 boats on the line. The Finn will never die.”
Will he be back? He ended with a cryptic, “To be continued….”
The 2023 Finn Gold Cup starts in just eight months in Miami. Time to start planning.
2022 Finn Gold Cup – Final Leaders after 8 races (110 entries)
1st NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA – MasterM – – 17 pts
2nd FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN – SrM – – 22 pts
3rd HUN 80 Domonkos NÉMETH – u23M – – 42 pts
4th AUT 3 Raudaschl FLORIAN – MasterM – – 46 pts
5th ITA 40 Marko KOLIC – SrM – – 54 pts
6th ESP 161 Miguel FERNANDEZ – SrM – – 67 pts
7th POR 21 Filipe SILVA – MasterM – – 78 pts
8th ITA 115 Roberto STRAPPATI – MasterM – – 84 pts
9th FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN – MasterM – – 100 pts
10th ITA 1071 Matteo IOVENITTI – SrM – – 104 pts
11th NED 148 Peter PEET – Grand MasterM – – 104 pts
12th FRA 75 Hay LAURENT – Grand MasterM – – 121 pts
13th ESP 7 David TEROL – MasterM – – 126 pts
14th GER 193 Thomas SCHMID – GG MasterM – – 131 pts
15th AUS 2 Rob MCMILLAN – Grand MasterM – – 137 pts
16th FRA 96 Faucheux FLORIAN – Grand MasterM – – 155 pts
17th AUS 22 Paul MCKENZIE – Grand MasterM – – 158 pts
18th ITA 788 Roberto BENAMATI – GG MasterM – – 163 pts
19th DEN 21 Otto STRANDVIG – Grand Grand MasterM – – 169 pts
20th AUS 330 James BEVIS – MasterM – – 169 pts
GBR
49th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – GG MasterM – – 318 pts