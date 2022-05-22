Postma makes history at Finn Gold Cup

Pieter-Jan Postma NED wins 2022 Finn Gold Cup

Domonkos Nemeth HUN wins 2022 Finn Silver Cup

Pieter-Jan Postma made history by winning the 2022 Finn Gold Cup, the first Dutch winner of this massively prestigious trophy in its 66 year history.

Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, took silver, while Hungary’s Domonkos Nemeth, took bronze.

Domonkos Nemeth also won the Finn Silver Cup, for the U23 World Championship, from Finland’s Joonas Harju and Waltteri Mosio.

No more racing was possible on the final day as the very high temperatures killed the breeze. The fleet was sent out for a 13.00 start but the early morning southerly soon died away leaving the fleet drifting around on a scorching hot Lake Garda. Racing was then abandoned just before the 15.00 time limit.

Postma also rewrote history in another way. He was sailing a TT2 hull from DC Composites in The Netherlands, and breaks the 27 year run of winning hulls from Devoti Sailing.

Postma was extremely excited to finally win the Finn Gold Cup after 17 years of trying. His first Gold Cup was in 2005 and after two silvers and three bronzes, he can finally engrave his name on the ultimate prize in singlehanded dinghy sailing and make an indelible mark on sailing history.



Postma was exuberant as he was presented the Finn Gold Cup.

“This feels good. This feels great. This feels a very special moment here with this whole Finn family. I have been racing a bit in this class. To catch this boat, to go with speed, downwind, upwind, to take the starts with this family of 110 competitors is a very special feeling which I lock in my heart.”

“It was a great event here in Malcesine with good volunteers, and a class with 110 boats on the line. The Finn will never die.”

Will he be back? He ended with a cryptic, “To be continued….”

The 2023 Finn Gold Cup starts in just eight months in Miami. Time to start planning.

2022 Finn Gold Cup – Final Leaders after 8 races (110 entries)

1st NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA – MasterM – – 17 pts

2nd FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN – SrM – – 22 pts

3rd HUN 80 Domonkos NÉMETH – u23M – – 42 pts

4th AUT 3 Raudaschl FLORIAN – MasterM – – 46 pts

5th ITA 40 Marko KOLIC – SrM – – 54 pts

6th ESP 161 Miguel FERNANDEZ – SrM – – 67 pts

7th POR 21 Filipe SILVA – MasterM – – 78 pts

8th ITA 115 Roberto STRAPPATI – MasterM – – 84 pts

9th FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN – MasterM – – 100 pts

10th ITA 1071 Matteo IOVENITTI – SrM – – 104 pts

11th NED 148 Peter PEET – Grand MasterM – – 104 pts

12th FRA 75 Hay LAURENT – Grand MasterM – – 121 pts

13th ESP 7 David TEROL – MasterM – – 126 pts

14th GER 193 Thomas SCHMID – GG MasterM – – 131 pts

15th AUS 2 Rob MCMILLAN – Grand MasterM – – 137 pts

16th FRA 96 Faucheux FLORIAN – Grand MasterM – – 155 pts

17th AUS 22 Paul MCKENZIE – Grand MasterM – – 158 pts

18th ITA 788 Roberto BENAMATI – GG MasterM – – 163 pts

19th DEN 21 Otto STRANDVIG – Grand Grand MasterM – – 169 pts

20th AUS 330 James BEVIS – MasterM – – 169 pts

GBR

49th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – GG MasterM – – 318 pts

Full results available here . . .