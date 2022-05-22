Oliver Davenport victory at Solo Open Tyler Trophy

Oliver Davenport from Northampton SC claimed the Solo Tyler Trophy open meeting at Hayling Island SC.

With the weather making it a weekend of two-halves, Davenport took three race wins back to back in the windy conditions of the first day and then managed to hold off local sailor Richard Lovering in a close final two races in the lighter conditions of the second day.

On day 1, Davenport was tracked all the way by Lovering who finished second overnight with three, second place finishes, and Alex Alcock of Leigh & Lowton SC, with three, third place finishes.

On day 2, Lovering finally broke the mould, to claim a race win with Alex Butler taking second and Alcock third, while Davenport finished down in eighth place.

Into the fifth and final race with all to play for, it was Paul Bartlett of Teign Corinthian YC who took the win, with Davenport recovering to take second.

With Lovering only managing a sixth place, this gave Davenport a two point overall victory after disarding the earlier eighth place.

Lovering was second overall with 7 points and Alcock third on 15 points . . . Guy Mayger took fourth place with 18 points, Alex Butler was fifth tied on 19 points with Chris Brown.

Solo Open – Tyler Trophy – Final Leaders after 5 races (33 entries)

1st 5954 Oliver Davenport Northampton SC 1 1 1 -8 2 – – 5 pts

2nd 5831 Richard Lovering Hayling Island SC 2 2 2 1 -6 – – 7 pts

3rd 4529 Alexander Alcock Leigh & Lowton SC 3 3 3 6 -16 – – 15 pts

4th 5691 Guy Mayger Hayling Island SC -16 5 4 4 5 – – 18 pts

5th 5781 Alex Butler Hayling Island SC 6 -10 7 2 4 – – 19 pts

6th 6022 Chris Brown TBA SC 7 -9 6 3 3 – – 19 pts

7th 5553 Alec Powell Hayling Island SC 8 6 -11 7 8 – – 29 pts

8th 5923 Jamie Morgan TBA SC 4 13 5 -19 14 – – 36 pts

9th 602 Oli Wells RYA 11 7 8 -18 13 – – 39 pts

10th 5964 Paul Bartlett Teign Corinthian YC -15 15 12 13 1 – – 41 pts

11th 6006 Mak Lee Lymington Town SC 10 12 10 -14 9 – – 41 pts

12th 5795 Simon Pettit Hayling Island SC 5 4 13 20 -22 – – 42 pts

13th 5780 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 18 21 -22 5 7 – – 51 pts

14th 5816 Richie Bailey Hayling Island SC 19 16 -34 11 10 – – 56 pts

15th 5569 Nick Rawlings Hayling Island SC 12 -17 16 17 11 – – 56 pts

Full results available here . . .