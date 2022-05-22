Oliver Davenport victory at Solo Open Tyler Trophy

Oliver Davenport from Northampton SC claimed the Solo Tyler Trophy open meeting at Hayling Island SC.
With the weather making it a weekend of two-halves, Davenport took three race wins back to back in the windy conditions of the first day and then managed to hold off local sailor Richard Lovering in a close final two races in the lighter conditions of the second day.
On day 1, Davenport was tracked all the way by Lovering who finished second overnight with three, second place finishes, and Alex Alcock of Leigh & Lowton SC, with three, third place finishes.
On day 2, Lovering finally broke the mould, to claim a race win with Alex Butler taking second and Alcock third, while Davenport finished down in eighth place.
Into the fifth and final race with all to play for, it was Paul Bartlett of Teign Corinthian YC who took the win, with Davenport recovering to take second.
With Lovering only managing a sixth place, this gave Davenport a two point overall victory after disarding the earlier eighth place.
Lovering was second overall with 7 points and Alcock third on 15 points . . . Guy Mayger took fourth place with 18 points, Alex Butler was fifth tied on 19 points with Chris Brown.
Solo Open – Tyler Trophy – Final Leaders after 5 races (33 entries)
1st 5954 Oliver Davenport Northampton SC 1 1 1 -8 2 – – 5 pts
2nd 5831 Richard Lovering Hayling Island SC 2 2 2 1 -6 – – 7 pts
3rd 4529 Alexander Alcock Leigh & Lowton SC 3 3 3 6 -16 – – 15 pts
4th 5691 Guy Mayger Hayling Island SC -16 5 4 4 5 – – 18 pts
5th 5781 Alex Butler Hayling Island SC 6 -10 7 2 4 – – 19 pts
6th 6022 Chris Brown TBA SC 7 -9 6 3 3 – – 19 pts
7th 5553 Alec Powell Hayling Island SC 8 6 -11 7 8 – – 29 pts
8th 5923 Jamie Morgan TBA SC 4 13 5 -19 14 – – 36 pts
9th 602 Oli Wells RYA 11 7 8 -18 13 – – 39 pts
10th 5964 Paul Bartlett Teign Corinthian YC -15 15 12 13 1 – – 41 pts
11th 6006 Mak Lee Lymington Town SC 10 12 10 -14 9 – – 41 pts
12th 5795 Simon Pettit Hayling Island SC 5 4 13 20 -22 – – 42 pts
13th 5780 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 18 21 -22 5 7 – – 51 pts
14th 5816 Richie Bailey Hayling Island SC 19 16 -34 11 10 – – 56 pts
15th 5569 Nick Rawlings Hayling Island SC 12 -17 16 17 11 – – 56 pts