Ben Harris wins Europe Open at Hayling Island

Ben Harris from Weston SC was the winner of the Europe Class Open Meeting at Hayling Island SC.

Great to see this ex-Olympic class (1992 to 2008) going from strength to strength in the UK. The class in which Shirley Robertson won her first gold medal for Britain at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000.

Here at Hayling Island Ben Harris was the overnight leader with two race wins and a second place on day 1 in the windy Bay conditions, but in the lighter conditions of day 2 Sue Ogg of Netley SC took two second places to mount a strong challenge as Harris faltered.

In the end Harris carded an 8 and discarded an 11 to take the overall win with 12 points and a three point lead over Ogg.

Gareth Tweedle of Emsworth SC, also suffered in the lighter conditions of day 2 taking third place overall with 16 points.

John McKelvie of the host club improved with a 3 and 4 to take fourth place with 21 points.

While Johnny Sargent of Emsworth SC also upped his game on day 2, winning both races to take fifth place wth 22 points and Lucy Bereham rounded out the top six on 26 points.

Europe Open Meeting at HISC – Final after 3 races (24 entries)

1st 331 Ben Harris – Weston SC 1 2 1 8 -11 – – 12 pts

2nd 381 Sue Ogg – Netley SC -8 7 4 2 2 – – 15 pts

3rd 418 Gareth Tweedle – Emsworth SC 3 1 2 -13 10 – – 16 pts

4th 432 John McKelvie – Hayling Island SC 2 -14 12 3 4 – – 21 pts

5th 371 Johnny Sargent – Emsworth SC 11 -13 9 1 1 – – 22 pts

6th 411 Lucy Bereham – CYC 6 8 7 -9 5 – – 26 pts

7th 392 Adam Cahow – Leigh Lowton SC 9 6 -16 11 3 – – 29 pts

8th 319 Jonathan Tweedle – Castle Cove 17 4 5 -18 8 – – 34 pts

9th 388 Mandy Horton – Grafham -14 10 6 4 14 – – 34 pts

10th 419 Emma Pearson – Stokes Bay C -12 11 10 7 7 – – 35 pts

11th 389 Rob Wilder – Hayling Island SC 5 3 3 -25 25 – – 36 pts

12th 361 Olly Harris – Weston SC 4 5 -25 20 12 – – 41 pts

13th 377 Richard Eagleton – Bexhill SC 13 9 8 14 -17 – – 44 pts

14th 351 Richard Major – TBA SC -25 16 11 6 13 – – 46 pts

15th 252 J-P Snelling – Hayling Island SC 18 12 -25 16 6 – – 52 pts

16th 387 Andre Ozanne – Hayling Island SC 10 20 -25 5 19 – – 54 pts

17th 248 Jo Penhaul Smith – Staunton Harold SC 7 15 -25 15 20 – – 57 pts

18th 416 Luke Lazell – URYC 16 -18 17 12 16 – – 61 pts

19th 170 Natalie Campbell – Hayling Island SC 15 17 13 17 -18 – – 62 pts

20th 145 Alan Robinson – Severn SC -25 25 25 10 9 – – 69 pts

21st 279 Ella Harris – weston SC 19 22 -25 19 15 – – 75 pts

22nd 209 Martyn Catlow – Leigh Lowton SC 20 19 15 -23 22 – – 76 pts

23rd 222 Ben Tudor – Papercourt SC -21 21 14 21 21 – – 77 pts

24th 393 Geoff Newman – CYC 22 -25 25 22 23 – – 92 pts