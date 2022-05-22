iQFoil European Championships – Silver for Emma Wilson, Bronze for Finn Hawkins

After Medal Races for the 2022 iQFoil European Championships at Circolo Surf Torbole.

Helene Noesmoen of France is the women’s Open European Champion

Nicolas Gotard of France is the men’s Open European Champion

Daniela Peleg of Israel is the women’s U21 European Champion

Johan Soe of Denmark is the men’s U21 European Champion

After the Medal races for the 2022 iQFoil European Championships, involving the top ten competitors, Britain finished with a Silver for Emma Wilson and a 4th place for Islay Watson in the women.

Overall in the women Hélène Noesmoen took gold, Watson silver and Maja Dziarnowska of Poland the bronze

Overall in the men, Nicolas Gotard took the gold, Nicolò Renna of Italy the silver and Luuc Van Opzeeland of the Netherlands the bronze.

Best placed British in the men’s Open championship was Sam Sills in fifth and Andrew Brown in eighth place.

Finn Hawkins claimed a bronze in the U21 men’s championship, and Catrin Williams a fifth in the U21 women.

Women – iQFoil European Championships, Final after Medal race (95 entries)

Gold FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN – – 1 pts

Silver GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 2 pts

Bronze POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 3 pts

4th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 4 pts

5th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 5 pts

6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 6 pts

7th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – BFD

8th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – 1st U21 – – BFD

9th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – BFD

10th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR – – BFD

Other GBR:

23rd GBR 956b Saskia SILLS

24th GBR 323 Catrin WILLIAMS – 5th U21

42nd GBR 714 Emily HALL

52nd GBR 667 Jennie ROBERTS

43rd GBR 248 Alice READ

Men – iQFoil European Championships, Final after Medal race (154 entries)

Gold FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 1 pts

Silver ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – 2 pts

Bronze NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 3 pts

4th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 4 pts

5th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 5 pts

6th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE – – 6 pts

7th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – 7 pts

8th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN – – 8 pts

9th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 9 pts

10th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – 10 pts

Other GBR:

14th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON

28th GBR 10 Henry BLOODWORTH

29th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – 3rd U21

45th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES

52nd GBR 102 James HATCHER

Full results available here . . .