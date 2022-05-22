iQFoil European Championships – Silver for Emma Wilson, Bronze for Finn Hawkins

After Medal Races for the 2022 iQFoil European Championships at Circolo Surf Torbole.
- Helene Noesmoen of France is the women’s Open European Champion
- Nicolas Gotard of France is the men’s Open European Champion
- Daniela Peleg of Israel is the women’s U21 European Champion
- Johan Soe of Denmark is the men’s U21 European Champion
After the Medal races for the 2022 iQFoil European Championships, involving the top ten competitors, Britain finished with a Silver for Emma Wilson and a 4th place for Islay Watson in the women.
Overall in the men, Nicolas Gotard took the gold, Nicolò Renna of Italy the silver and Luuc Van Opzeeland of the Netherlands the bronze.
Best placed British in the men’s Open championship was Sam Sills in fifth and Andrew Brown in eighth place.
Finn Hawkins claimed a bronze in the U21 men’s championship, and Catrin Williams a fifth in the U21 women.
Women – iQFoil European Championships, Final after Medal race (95 entries)
Gold FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN – – 1 pts
Silver GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 2 pts
Bronze POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 3 pts
4th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 4 pts
5th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 5 pts
6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 6 pts
7th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – BFD
8th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – 1st U21 – – BFD
9th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – BFD
10th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR – – BFD
Other GBR:
23rd GBR 956b Saskia SILLS
24th GBR 323 Catrin WILLIAMS – 5th U21
42nd GBR 714 Emily HALL
52nd GBR 667 Jennie ROBERTS
43rd GBR 248 Alice READ
Men – iQFoil European Championships, Final after Medal race (154 entries)
Gold FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 1 pts
Silver ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – 2 pts
Bronze NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 3 pts
4th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 4 pts
5th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 5 pts
6th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE – – 6 pts
7th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – 7 pts
8th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN – – 8 pts
9th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 9 pts
10th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – 10 pts
Other GBR:
14th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON
28th GBR 10 Henry BLOODWORTH
29th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – 3rd U21
45th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES
52nd GBR 102 James HATCHER