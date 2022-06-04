2022 ILCA 7 Masters World Championship – Time for a break

After three days of competition at the 2022 ILCA 7 Masters World Championship in Riviera Nayarit, Nueveo Vallarta, Mexico, it’s time for a break.

The Saturday reserve day is now a lay day with a party in the evening where competitors can relax and rest before the racing resumes on Sunday, when two races are scheduled.

In the Apprentice fleet, Argentina’s Andres Heredia leads with four race wins from the six races on 6 points.

Second is Charles Baillie Strong of Luxembourg, winner of the other two races, with 11 points. Adil Khalid of the United Arab Emirates is third.

In the Masters fleet, Greece’s Adonis Bougiouris has won five of the six races to lead with 6 points.

Second is American Ernesto Rodriguez who claims the other race win and a string of second places on 9 points. Fellow countryman Peter Hurley is third overall.

In the Grand Masters fleet, Australian Brett Beyer added two race wins before the break and has 6 points.

In second place is Britain’s Mark Lyttle with 15 points and in third place is Andrew Roy of Canada on 20 points.

And finally the Great Grand Masters fleet, where Britain’s Tim Law leads with 10 points, ahead of Wolfgang Gerz of Germany on 12 points with in third place, after back to back wins, Britain’s Michael Hicks.

Great Grand Master Fleet leaders (18 entries)

1st GBR Tim Law 2 2 3 1 -4 2 – – 10 pts

2nd GER Wolfgang Gerz 1 1 -5 4 3 3 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR Michael Hicks 4 6 -12 5 1 1 – – 17 pts

4th USA Peter Vessella 3 4 -10 2 2 6 – – 17 pts

5th USA Vann Wilson 5 3 4 3 -6 4 – – 19 pts

6th USA Tracy Usher 6 5 2 8 5 -10 – – 26 pts

Grand Master Fleet leaders (24 entries)

1st AUS Brett Beyer 1 -3 1 2 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR Mark Lyttle 2 1 -11 4 3 5 – – 15 pts

3rd CAN Andrew Roy 3 -10 2 6 7 2 – – 20 pts

4th USA Rob Hallawell 6 8 4 1 2 -9 – – 21 pts

5th AUS Steve Gunther 4 4 -16 3 9 3 – – 23 pts

6th ESP Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg 5 5 5 5 -10 4 – – 24 pts

Master Fleet leaders (14 entries)

1st GRE Adonis Bougiouris 1 1 1 1 -2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd USA Ernesto Rodríguez 2 -3 2 2 1 2 – – 9 pts

3rd USA Peter Hurley 3 2 -8 3 8 5 – – 21 pts

4th GBR Orlando Gledhill 4 4 3 -6 6 4 – – 21 pts

5th CAN Ray Davies 5 5 4 -7 4 6 – – 24 pts

6th GER Roger Schulz 6 6 6 4 3 -7 – – 25 pts

Apprentice Master Fleet leaders (5 entries)

1st ARG Andres Heredia -2 2 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd LUX Charles Baillie Strong 1 1 -4 4 3 2 – – 11 pts

3rd UAE Adil Khalid -3 3 3 3 2 3 – – 14 pts

4th GRE Antonios Kondis -4 4 2 2 4 4 – – 16 pts

5th USA James Baurley -5 5 5 5 5 5 – – 25 pts

