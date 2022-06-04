Hempel World Cup – Round 2 Medal Race Results

The five Olympic dinghy classes competing at the Hempel World Cup, Round 2, in Holland completed their Medal races on Saturday.

Gold Medal winners:

470 – Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI)

49erFX – Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (NED)

49er – Bart Lambriex and Floris van der Werken (NED)

Nacra 17 – Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (NED)

ILCA 6 – Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE)

The four board classes – iQFOiL and Formula Kite fleets – will complete their Medal Series races this Sunday.

The ILCA 7 class did not take part, instead the RS Aero 7 were invited, and was won by Britain’s Noah Rees . . . the only GBR winner at the event.

470 Mixed

Gold SUI 3 Mermod / Siegenthaler – – 26 pts

Silver AUS 8 Charlwood / Catt – – 30 pts

Bronze JPN 8 Okada / Yoshioka – – 34 pts

49er Men

Gold NED 4 Lambriex / Van De Werken – – 35 pts

Silver IRL 99 Dickson / Waddilove – – 56 pts

Bronze AUT 10 Bildstein / Hussl – – 74 pts

GBR

36th GBR 30 Peters / Sterritt

49erFX Women

Gold NED 1 Van Aanholt / Duetz – – 53 pts

Silver BEL 7 Maenhaut / Geurts – – 55 pts

Bronze AUS 44 Price / Haseldine – – 60 pts

GBR

16th GBR 379 Bristow / Carpenter

ILCA 6 Women

Gold GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 68 pts

Silver BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 71 pts

Bronze DEN Anna Munch – – 75 pts

GBR

28th GBR Matilda Nicholls

Nacra 17 Mixed

Gold NED 505 Van Der Meer / Bouwer – – 33 pts

Silver BRA 55 Siemsen / Arndt – – 40 pts

Bronze AUT 97 Farese / Zöchling – – 43 pts

Full results available here . . .