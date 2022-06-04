Hempel World Cup – Round 2 Medal Race Results

The five Olympic dinghy classes competing at the Hempel World Cup, Round 2, in Holland completed their Medal races on Saturday.
Gold Medal winners:
- 470 – Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI)
- 49erFX – Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (NED)
- 49er – Bart Lambriex and Floris van der Werken (NED)
- Nacra 17 – Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (NED)
- ILCA 6 – Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE)
The four board classes – iQFOiL and Formula Kite fleets – will complete their Medal Series races this Sunday.
The ILCA 7 class did not take part, instead the RS Aero 7 were invited, and was won by Britain’s Noah Rees . . . the only GBR winner at the event.
470 Mixed
Gold SUI 3 Mermod / Siegenthaler – – 26 pts
Silver AUS 8 Charlwood / Catt – – 30 pts
Bronze JPN 8 Okada / Yoshioka – – 34 pts
49er Men
Gold NED 4 Lambriex / Van De Werken – – 35 pts
Silver IRL 99 Dickson / Waddilove – – 56 pts
Bronze AUT 10 Bildstein / Hussl – – 74 pts
GBR
36th GBR 30 Peters / Sterritt
49erFX Women
Gold NED 1 Van Aanholt / Duetz – – 53 pts
Silver BEL 7 Maenhaut / Geurts – – 55 pts
Bronze AUS 44 Price / Haseldine – – 60 pts
GBR
16th GBR 379 Bristow / Carpenter
ILCA 6 Women
Gold GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 68 pts
Silver BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 71 pts
Bronze DEN Anna Munch – – 75 pts
GBR
28th GBR Matilda Nicholls
Nacra 17 Mixed
Gold NED 505 Van Der Meer / Bouwer – – 33 pts
Silver BRA 55 Siemsen / Arndt – – 40 pts
Bronze AUT 97 Farese / Zöchling – – 43 pts