SSL Gold Cup – Slovenia and Lithuania through to Finals

Slovenia and Lithuania finished first and second overall in the second round of the SSL Gold Cup Qualifying Series on Lake Neuchatel, Switzerland.

They will now go forward to compete at the Final Series in Bahrain in November.

In the fight for the final qualifying spot, SSL Team Lithuania had to work hard during Race 5 to keep SSL Team Ecuador at bay to secure a vital second place.

As a result, they knew that going into the final race, only a DNF, combined with a victory of SSL Team Ecuador, could have threatened their dream of qualification.

“La Tri” of Ecuador did everything they could, taking victory in the final race, but ultimately it was not enough, and Julio Velez’s team would not make it to Bahrain.

Instead, Lithuania’s “Ambers” will accompany Slovenia to SSL Gold Cup 2022 Final Series.

SSL Gold Cup 2022 Qualifying Series Round 4 will take place June 8 – June 12 with two groups:

Group 4 – Chile, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela

Group 5 – Bulgaria, Czech Republic Portugal and Turkey

