Swan Sardinia Challenge – Spectacular setting, intense racing

Four days of intense racing in the spectacular setting of southeast Sardinia came to a conclusion on Saturday with the final places decided at the Swan Sardinia Challenge.

Marcus Brennecke’s well sailed Hatari emerged at the top of the ClubSwan 50 leaderboard, holding off persistent and determined challenges from Louis Balcaen’s Balthasar and August Schram on Stella Maris.



Meanwhile a string of five back-to-back race victories in the ultra-modern ClubSwan 36 class helped Richard Thompson’s Black Seal secure a well-deserved though tight win.

Black Seal finished ahead of Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio’s G-Spot and Edoardo and Vanni Pavesio’s Fra Martina.

The Swan 45 class was a competitive all Italian affair which saw all three boats competing constantly changing position.

Claudio Terrieri’s Blue Sky pipped Stefano Masi’s Ulika by a single point, with Luca Locatelli’s Thetis, which had taken two race wins, only two points adrift.

Full Swan Sardinia Challenge results available here . . .

Nations League:

In the Nations League standings Germany had 28 points, four points clear of Italy thanks to Hatari’s endeavours backed up by Sonke Meier-Sawatzki’s fifth placed ClubSwan 50 Niramo.

Monaco is in third place with 16 points ahead of Belgium and Great Britain – tied on 15 points – in the 11-country table.

The whole ClubSwan Racing family will gather again in Valencia, Spain, from 5-9 July for the Swan One Design Worlds which will establish the 2022 World Champions in each of the one-design classes – the ClubSwan 36, ClubSwan 42, ClubSwan 50 and Swan 45.