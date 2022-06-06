Tasar UK Nationals – Gullan and Holden dominate in Hayling Bay

Robert Gullan and Jack Holden are the 2022 Tasar UK National Champions

Conditions for the championship in Hayling Bay varied from light and shifty to strong easterlies, with mean wind speed in excess of 20 knots and gusts in excess of 25 knots on the second day.

After eight races Robert Gullan and Jack Holden of host club Hayling Island SC were clear winners, counting six race wins in their scoreline of nine points.

In second place were Jeremy and Suzanne Hawkins from Porthpean SC, who claimed one race win in their score of 17 points. Third were Chris Dance and Chris Barnes from Sandringham YC, NSW, on 24 points.

In fourth place were Rick and Sarah Perkins from Whitstable YC, winners of the opening race they finished with 28 points.

Fifth were John Rees and Mari Shepherd of Hayling Island SC with 37 points and sixth Stephan Heim and Immanuel Schwickert of the Paderborner YC on 39 points.

2022 Tasar UK National Championship – Final

1st 175 Robert Gullan and Jack Holden 3 -4 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd 2973 Jeremy Hawkins and Suzanne Hawkins -5 1 5 2 2 2 2 3 – – 17 pts

3rd 2635 Chris Dance and Chris Barnes 2 -9 7 3 4 3 3 2 – – 24 pts

4th 2629 Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins 1 2 3 6 -8 7 4 5 – – 28 pts

5th 2802 John Rees and Mari Shepherd -11 6 2 4 7 4 6 8 – – 37 pts

6th 2972 Stephan Heim and Immanuel Schwickert 4 5 4 8 -9 5 7 6 – – 39 pts

7th 2933 Rod Porteous and Mo Porteous 7 7 9 7 6 6 5 -10 – – 47 pts

8th 2950 Claire Medd and Simon Medd -10 3 6 10 5 9 8 7 – – 48 pts

9th 298 Constantijn Udo and Jan Kellermann 9 8 10 9 -16 8 13 4 – – 61 pts

10th 351 Alex Butler and Tony Butler 6 10 8 -16 16 16 9 11 – – 76 pts

11th 2835 Simon Childs and Kato 14 13 -16 5 3 16 16 16 – – 83 pts

12th 742 Patrick Seyler and Sarah Desjonqueres 8 11 13 -16 16 16 10 9 – – 83 pts

13th 2932 Tessa Lancaster and Nick Lancaster 12 14 12 -16 16 16 11 12 – – 93 pts

14th 2877 Greg Swift and Janet Swift 13 12 11 -16 16 16 12 13 – – 93 pts

15th 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce -16 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 – – 112 pts

Full results available here . . .