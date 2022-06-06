Champagne Charlie Platinum Jubilee Regatta at Royal Southern

The Royal Southern YC Champagne Charlie Platinum Jubilee Regatta attracted well over 250 sailors from far and wide to enjoy two days of racing in the Solent.

Seven classes raced on two courses with 43 class starts. Competing teams raced in a variety of weather; from strong winds and a significant sea state to light and shifty conditions.

Class Winners – Champagne Charlie Platinum Jubilee Regatta:

Mike Bridges’ JPK 1010 Elaine Again

Jerry Hill’s Farr 280 Moral Compass

Ian Handley & Tim James’ Mustang 30 Banter

Russell Peters’ Cape 31 Squirt

Cornel Riklin’s J/111 Jitterbug

Graham Clapp’s Jeepster

Liam Pardy’s SB20 SportsBoat World Racing.

Full results available here . . .

Black Group (RO Dan Gibbons)

Mike Bridges’ JPK 1010 Elaine Again won four races to win IRC Two. Kevin Taylor’s J/99 Jump 2 it finished the regatta in style winning the last race by under a minute after time correction to place second in class, three points ahead of Derrick Evans’ J/109 Jengu.

In IRC Three, Ian Handley & Tim James racing Mustang 30 Banter won a very competitive class. Banter only managed one race win but podiumed in every race to take the class by five points from Becky Walford’s J/92s Brenda’s J. Oliver & Sam Love’s SJ320 Frank 3 was third.

Ten HP30s were in action, with five different teams making the podium over the five-race series. Jerry Hill’s Farr 280 Moral Compass scored four race wins after IRC time correction, to win the HP30 Class, three HP30s had a close battle for the podium.

Andrew Peake’s Far East 288 Resolute put in a great performance on the first day, scoring all podium finishes including a win for Race Three, to hold on to second place. Alain Waha’s Far East 28 GoWest – COGITAL finished the regatta in third by just a single point from Jamie Rankin’s Pandemonium.

12 Cape 31s had a battle royale in the Solent with seven teams making the podium in five hotly contested races.

Russell Peters’ Squirt came out on top with Michael and David Bartholomew’s Tokoloshe IV taking second place just a point ahead of Niall and Olivia Dowling’s Gallivanter. There were podium race scores for Tony Dickin’s Jubilee, John Cooper’s Fanatic, Anthony O’Leary’s Antix, and Bertie Bickett’s Harlequin.

The J/111 Class enjoyed close one design racing with the eventual class win going to Cornel Riklin’s Jitterbug, by a single point from Chris Jones and Louise Makin’s JourneyMaker II. Dirk & Dianne van Beek’s Sabriel was third just a point ahead of Paul Griffiths’ Jagerbomb.

White Group (RO Ian Bullock)

The J/70 UK Class were competing in Round 2 of the 2022 Sprint Series with short sharp windward leeward races.

2021 Open National Champion, Jeepster with Graham Clapp on the stick was the winner with an outstanding performance pulling off nine consecutive race wins. Andrew Barraclough’s team of silver foxes on Jenga 8 was second and the young Royal Southern team skippered by Annabelle Body was third.

SB20 Class

Liam Pardy’s SportsBoat World Racing, with a guest appearance from SB20 legend John Pollard, won seven of the nine-race series to win the SB20 Class.

Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam’s Breaking Bod came closest to challenging the winners with all podium finishes including two bullets. Julia Freespirit’s Ukrainian entry #GameChanger held off a strong challenge from Simon Berry’s Betty to take third.

Charles Heidsieck Champagne laid on a tasting on Saturday and prizes for all of the top three teams in every class.

The Royal Southern Summer Series continues with the Salcombe Gin July Regatta 09 -10 July 2022.